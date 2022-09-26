Labour pledges thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by restoring 45p tax rate

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour is promising thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by reversing the Tories’ abolition of the 45p tax rate for top earners.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the billions saved would deliver ‘one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in history” – instead of handing rewards to the UK’s richest people.

She also pledged to introduce a much higher minimum wage in line with “the real cost of living” on “day one” of Labour winning power.