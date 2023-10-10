Jump to content

Watch live: Keir Starmer speaks at Labour Party conference to promote new housing plan

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 10 October 2023 14:00
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at his Labour Party’s annual conference on Tuesday 10 October.

The opposition leader will say the tide is turning towards Labour as he sets his sights on at least two terms in power to rescue a country “ruined” by 13 years of Conservative rule.

Sir Keir will promise a “decade of national renewal”, suggesting his party will be in government until the mid-2030s, as he unveils a house-building mission.

Despite Labour enjoying consistent double-digit poll leads over the Tories, he will acknowledge on Tuesday that some voters still need to be given a reason to back his party at the general election expected next year.

With critics suggesting Labour has benefited from disaffection with the Conservatives rather than a desire to see Sir Keir in No 10, aides said his speech to the party’s conference in Liverpool will answer the question: “Why Labour?”

