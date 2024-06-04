Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Labour is expected to drop a general election candidate days after The Independent revealed he was under investigation for alleged sexual harassment.

Darren Rodwell, the party’s candidate for Barking, has been accused of ‘inappropriate touching’ of a woman at an event last month.

He was not on a list of candidates rubber stamped by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday.

Although he could still technically be approved before nominations close on Friday afternoon, a leaked memo suggests the party is planning to ditch him.

Darren Rodwell, Labour candidate for Barking, who is being investigated by party for alleged sexual harassment ( Supplied )

It is not the first time the controversial politician, hoping to replace Labour veteran Dame Margaret Hodge as the MP for the area, has hit the headlines.

In 2019 Mr Rodwell, who is white, joked at a Black History Month event that he had “the worst tan possible for a Black man”.

When the clip emerged two years ago he apologised and said his remarks had been “extremely stupid and embarrassing”.

But in an email to a supporter, revealed by The Independent last week, he said: “What I can tell you is that it was part of a smear campaign against me.”

An email from the office of the general secretary says Labour is "not recommending” an endorsement in Barking as there are "outstanding NEC processes yet to conclude", according to reports by Sky News.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meets pensioners on the campaign trail ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

Of the more recent allegations, Mr Rodwell’s alleged victim said she met him for a coffee while at an event, believing they would discuss a development in Barking.

She told Labour: “After 10 to 15 minutes, he started asking personal questions which I was not happy to answer. He was ordering more drinks for himself.

“As I was obviously not happy to be present and was looking for a way to leave, he started touching my hands and legs in a sexual way.

“He clearly had other ideas about the meeting. He touched my legs and body inappropriately and I’ve made it clear to him that I did not want him to touch me and left the meeting immediately.”

Her file reads: “The complainant has received confirmation that an investigator will be contacting her in regards to the allegations.”

Labour declined to comment on an ongoing disciplinary matter.

In a statement, Mr Rodwell said: “I utterly refute what is being said, specifically: I have not engaged in sexual harassment of any kind; I did not indulge in ‘inappropriate touching’ of an attendee at an event last month; I have no recollection of meeting someone for a coffee to discuss development in Barking; there is no evidence of any such meeting in my diary; likewise, I have no recollection of asking personal questions.”

He went on: “It’s not clear what drinks I was ordering, but for the record, I do not drink alcohol. It is inconceivable I would have touched someone’s hands, legs and body inappropriately.

“I can only imagine that I am a victim of some sort of attempt to prevent me being selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Barking. I am prepared to fully address this complaint, I am in process of consulting lawyers and I would ask it were expedited so my candidature can proceed.

“I believe the people of Barking deserve an MP who knows the constituency well and will properly look after and promote their interests. I look forward to serving them should I be successful.”

Mr Rodwell wamts to suceed veteran Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

An influential local government figure in London, he has been praised for delivering more new housing than in any other borough and attended football matches with Sir Keir Starmer.

The investigation into him emerged at the same time as a BBC report claimed Mr Rodwell had asked police not to respond if they were contacted by a resident he was planning to confront at their home.

“I found out where the person lived,” he told a podcast, “because I have the ways and means – so I used them.”

He added: “My office phoned the police up and said the leader wants to let you know: ‘Don’t worry if you get a call from this address’.”

The incident was prompted by a Facebook page set up in 2022 which he said was designed to “have me taken out”.

Mr Rodwell also recounted how, in a separate incident, he chased two men down the street with a baseball bat after they attacked his home.

Labour and Mr Rodwell have been approached for comment.