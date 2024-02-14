Second Labour candidate caught in Israel row as Starmer breaks silence – live
Second candidate Graham Jones suspended after allegedly saying ‘f***ing Israel’ in recording of Lancashire meeting attended by Azhar Ali
Sunak accuses Starmer of ‘standing by’ Azhar Ali after Israel remarks
A second Labour candidate has now been suspended over comments criticising Israel, after Sir Keir Starmer faced questions over his party’s “shambolic” U-turn on withdrawing support for its Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali.
Breaking his silence on Tuesday, Sir Keir insisted he took “tough” action to withdraw support for Mr Ali, who apologised after he was recorded suggesting in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had taken the 7 October Hamas attack as a pretext to invade Gaza.
He was initially backed by the party for his swift apology and retraction of the remarks – but in a dramatic climbdown on Monday night, the party said its support for him had been withdrawn following “new information about further comments”, and he was suspended from the party pending an investigation.
In a further blow to Sir Keir, the Guido Fawkes website published a recording of the same meeting in which Hyndburn candidate Graham Jones referred to “f***ing Israel” and said Britons who fight for the Israel Defence Forces should be locked up”. He has been swiftly suspended pending investigation.
Starmer engulfed in second Labour antisemitism row after Rochdale by-election furore
Sir Keir Starmer is at the centre of a second antisemitism storm after Labour was forced to suspend a would-be MP just 24 hours after it ditched its candidate in the Rochdale by-election.
The party acted after Graham Jones, the prospective Labour MP for Hyndburn, appeared to say that Britons who volunteer to fight for the Israel Defense Forces “should be locked up”.
His taped comments, in which he also referred to “f***ing Israel”, were reportedly made in a rant to Labour’s former candidate in Rochdale, Azhar Ali, at a now infamous meeting at which Mr Ali claimed that Israel had “allowed” last October’s Hamas terror attacks to take place so that it could use them as a pretext to attack Gaza.
Starmer engulfed in second Labour antisemitism row after Rochdale by-election furore
Ex-Labour MP caught saying Brits who fight for Israel ‘should be locked up’ – after party leader spends day defending ‘shambolic’ delay over candidate who spouted Israeli conspiracy theory
ICYMI: Keir Starmer says he took 'tough' and 'decisive' action to suspend Azhar Ali
Labour’s Rochdale by-election row part of antisemitism ‘tornado’ in UK, expert warns
Britain is facing a “tornado” of anti-Jewish racism working its way through the country, the government’s antisemitism tsar has warned.
John Mann, the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, has called on political leaders from all parties to “get their collective acts together to sort this out”.
The ex-Labour MP’s dramatic intervention comes amid the latest antisemitism scandal engulfing Labour, after Sir Keir Starmer dropped the party’s Rochdale by-election candidate over comments he made about Israel.
Lord Mann told LBC that it was “hardly a surprise” Labour had been forced to pull its support for Azhar Ali, who was recorded saying Israel had allowed the October 7 Hamas attack to take place in order to invade Gaza.
Antisemitism tsar warns of ‘tornado’ of anti-Jewish racism in UK
John Mann, the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, called on political leaders from all parties to ‘get their collective acts together to sort this out’
Who cares if we pay for Matt Hancock’s Jag? We do (…but not as much as him)
He’s been the ‘former’ health secretary since 2021, but still he was ferried to the Covid Inquiry in a taxpayer-funded limo. It’s a reminder how keen they all are to hang on to their perks until they get their P45s, says James Moore
Who cares if we pay for Matt Hancock’s Jag? We do (…but not as much as him)
He’s been the ‘former’ health secretary since 2021, but still he was ferried to the Covid Inquiry in a taxpayer-funded limo. It’s a reminder how keen they all are to hang on to their perks until they get their P45s, says James Moore
It is difficult to imagine anything good emerging from the wreckage of the Rochdale by-election
Editorial: Vague promises of ‘levelling up’ gone nowhere, grooming gangs, and now antisemitism – Rochdale deserves better than this
Editorial: Can any good emerge from the wreckage of the Rochdale by-election?
Editorial: Vague promises of ‘levelling up’ gone nowhere, grooming gangs, and now antisemitism – Rochdale deserves better than this
ICYMI: Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters rally outside Downing Street
Labour’s Rochdale by-election row part of antisemitism ‘tornado’ in UK, expert warns
Britain is facing a “tornado” of anti-Jewish racism working its way through the country, the government’s antisemitism tsar has warned.
John Mann, the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, has called on political leaders from all parties to “get their collective acts together to sort this out”.
The ex-Labour MP’s dramatic intervention comes amid the latest antisemitism scandal engulfing Labour, after Sir Keir Starmer dropped the party’s Rochdale by-election candidate over comments he made about Israel.
Antisemitism tsar warns of ‘tornado’ of anti-Jewish racism in UK
John Mann, the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, called on political leaders from all parties to ‘get their collective acts together to sort this out’
Furious Briton rants at Rishi Sunak for more than one minute over Covid vaccine
Labour think-tank boss apologises for saying smuggling gangs should be shipped to Scotland
The director of an influential Labour think-tank has apologised after suggesting the government should put people-smugglers on a barge and ship it to the north of Scotland.
Fuelling tensions just days ahead of Scottish Labour’s annual conference, Josh Simons apologised for his “poorly judged comment made in jest” – which was denounced as “stupid” and “cringe” by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
Speaking to LBC on Monday, Mr Simons – whose group Labour Together has close links to Sir Keir Starmer’s top team – said his main concern with Rishi Sunak’s ailing policy of sending asylum-seekers to Rwanda “is not actually the human rights implications of it”.
Labour MP hopeful apologises for saying smuggling gangs should be shipped to Scotland
‘Disgraceful’ remark by director of group with close links to Keir Starmer’s top team sparks anger just days from Scottish Labour’s annual conference
Starmer engulfed in second Labour antisemitism row after Rochdale by-election furore
Sir Keir Starmer is at the centre of a second antisemitism storm after Labour was forced to suspend a would-be MP just 24 hours after it ditched its candidate in the Rochdale by-election.
The party acted after Graham Jones, the prospective Labour MP for Hyndburn, appeared to say that Britons who volunteer to fight for the Israel Defense Forces “should be locked up”.
His taped comments, in which he also referred to “f***ing Israel”, were reportedly made in a rant to Labour’s former candidate in Rochdale, Azhar Ali, at a now infamous meeting at which Mr Ali claimed that Israel had “allowed” last October’s Hamas terror attacks to take place so that it could use them as a pretext to attack Gaza.
Starmer engulfed in second Labour antisemitism row after Rochdale by-election furore
Ex-Labour MP caught saying Brits who fight for Israel ‘should be locked up’ – after party leader spends day defending ‘shambolic’ delay over candidate who spouted Israeli conspiracy theory
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies