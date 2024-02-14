Second Labour candidate caught in Israel row as Starmer breaks silence – live

✕ Close Sunak accuses Starmer of ‘standing by’ Azhar Ali after Israel remarks

A second Labour candidate has now been suspended over comments criticising Israel, after Sir Keir Starmer faced questions over his party’s “shambolic” U-turn on withdrawing support for its Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali.

Breaking his silence on Tuesday, Sir Keir insisted he took “tough” action to withdraw support for Mr Ali, who apologised after he was recorded suggesting in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had taken the 7 October Hamas attack as a pretext to invade Gaza .

He was initially backed by the party for his swift apology and retraction of the remarks – but in a dramatic climbdown on Monday night , the party said its support for him had been withdrawn following “new information about further comments”, and he was suspended from the party pending an investigation.

In a further blow to Sir Keir, the Guido Fawkes website published a recording of the same meeting in which Hyndburn candidate Graham Jones referred to “f***ing Israel” and said Britons who fight for the Israel Defence Forces should be locked up”. He has been swiftly suspended pending investigation.