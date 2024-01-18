Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has written to the head of the civil service to kick off preparations for a Labour government after the general election.

The Labour leader has asked cabinet secretary Simon Case for so-called access talks between his party and the civil service, which were authorised last week by Rishi Sunak.

It comes ahead of an expected autumn election, with polls putting Sir Keir’s party on course for a 1997-style landslide victory.

When they begin, the talks will allow Labour to discuss its agenda for government and establish relationships with potential future colleagues in Whitehall.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “Keir Starmer has today written to the Cabinet Secretary to begin the access talks process.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written to the Cabinet Secretary requesting to start access talks (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

The process, which will be overseen by Mr Case, is expected to begin this month.

Labour has been comfortably ahead in the polls since November 2021, and a poll released overnight gave the party a stunning 27-point lead over the Conservatives.

The YouGov survey, published by The Times, showed the Tories were backed by just 20 per cent of voters, the lowest level of support for the party since before Liz Truss was ousted as PM in October 2022.

Another major opinion poll published this week, using a research method that looks to predict constituency-by-constituency results, signalled doom for the Prime Minister, with the Tories said to be on course for a wipeout on a scale not seen since Sir Tony Blair entered Downing Street.

The YouGov survey of 14,000 people indicated that the Conservatives could hold on to as few as 169 seats, with Sir Keir becoming prime minister with 385 Labour seats.

Access talks are held in the run-up to a general election, and are the only chance for the Opposition and the civil service to exchange information ahead of a potential handover date after the election.

The Leader of the Opposition must write to the Prime Minister requesting the meetings in order to initiate the process.

By convention, the Prime Minister is expected to respond by authorising the talks ahead of an election.

Reports had suggested that Mr Sunak had delayed agreeing to the meetings but the Cabinet Office last week confirmed he had given the go-ahead.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will oversee the talks with Labour (PA) (PA Archive)

In a statement issued on Thursday, a Cabinet Office spokesman said: “In line with the long-standing process set out in the cabinet manual, the Prime Minister has authorised access talks between the official opposition and civil service.

“The Cabinet Secretary will oversee and arrange these discussions.”

The Prime Minister has said it is his “working assumption” that he will send the nation to the polls to elect a new Westminster government in the second half of 2024, with October or November thought to be most likely.