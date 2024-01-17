Tory Rwanda rebels hold Rishi Sunak’s fate in their hands

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak faces his biggest personal crisis as Prime Minister in the House of Commons tonight as he bids to save his flagship Rwanda policy.

A group of 60 Right wing Tory MPs, backed by former Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are threatening to vote down the Rwanda legislation, claiming it is not tough enough.

If 33 of the rebels carry out their threat, Sunak will be defeated - with devastating consequences.

It’s crunch time for Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill (PA Wire)

Such a loss could spark yet another Conservative leadership contest or a general election in weeks, with a number of MPs suggesting that the Conservative party lives or dies with the success of the Rwanda scheme.

Conservative backbencher, Jonathan Gullis, told LBC radio this morning that “Everyone agrees in the Conservative Party that we must get Rwanda done”. He said that the party has tried multiple times to get the Rwanda legislation off the ground, and another failure could be catastrophic.

The deputy chairman of the Conservative party resigned last night after he backed rebel amendments to the bill (PA)

“What we need to do is have it as a sustainable deterrent. That means having regular flights with lots of people on board, otherwise people will just see it as a gimmick, the voters will see it as a gimmick.

“We will have tried a third piece of legislation in three years and, if it fails, it will be three strikes and you’re out.”

Sunak’s allies claim the risk of an early election - with an almost certain big Labour victory - will make the rebels will back off, allowing the Prime Minister and his battered administration to live to fight another day.

Earlier this week the Telegraph published a YouGov poll that suggested the Conservatives could see a 1997-style wipeout, gifting Labour a majority of 385 seats.

Last night saw 60 Tory MPs back rebel amendments to the Government’s Rwanda legislation, as well as the resignation of deputy Conservative party chairman Lee Anderon.

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick is one of the rebels pushing for changes to Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill (PA Archive)

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, has insisted this morning that the party is united behind the principle of the Rwanda deportation scheme, despite the Commons rebellion on Tuesday and with further crunch votes on Wednesday.

He said: "When you look at what happened in the House of Commons, you can see that the Conservative Party - of course, we have debates about how to get there - but we are the only party that wants to make the Rwanda policy work, wants to have a policy where we are deporting people quickly who arrive here illegally."

The Chancellor added: "We are united in the Conservative Party in our belief we need to solve this problem.

"Of course, we have lively debates inside the party about how to deliver the Rwanda policy."