Suspended Labour MP ‘boasted about taking prostitutes to parliament’

A MP suspended by the party Labour over sexual harassment allegations is facing fresh claims he “boasted” about bringing sex workers into parliamentary bars.

Geraint Davies has been suspended pending an investigation into reports of “incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour”.

One woman has submitted a formal complaint, after Politico initially reported that five other women made sexual harassment claims against the politician. The MP said he did not “recognise” the claims.

A Labour MP and a Labour peer later told Sky News it was “well known” that Mr Davies would “show off” sex workers in the terrace outside one of Commons bars.

“He would openly boast about bringing escorts and prostitutes onto the terrace and show them off,” the MP told the broadcaster.

The MP described Mr Davies as “a wrong ‘un” and “a sleazy man”, added: “He would look you up and down, make lewd comments and touch you around the waist when he came up behind you.”

A Labour peer said they saw him with young women on the terrace, saying there was talk of “favouring Eastern Europeans”.

Politico reported that two younger female MPs had claimed Mr Davies, who has served in parliament for 21 years over two spells, touched them without their consent.

The website said it had spoken to more than 20 serving MPs and Labour staff who described allegations of inappropriate behaviour stretching back at least five years.

The decision to administratively suspend the Swansea West MP means he will have the whip removed in Westminster while a review is carried out.

A Labour spokeswoman said: “These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour. We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour Party’s investigation.

“Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process.”

Geraint Davies faces sexual harassment claims (PA)

Labour is currently carrying out its own investigation into the claims made against Mr Davies. Daniel Greenberg, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, could also decide to open his own inquiry if he suspects the code of conduct may have been breached.

Labour is also reviewing the formal processes for complaints to be made, the party’s general secretary David Evans said in an email to staff.

Mr Davies has not responded to any of Sky News’ claims, but regarding the initial claims he said: “I don’t recognise the allegations suggested and do not know who has made them. None of them, as far as I know, has been lodged as complaints with the Labour party or parliament.”

It is the latest set of claims made in what has been termed the “Pestminster scandal”, in which allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour have been made against MPs or other senior figures.

While Boris Johnson faced pressure due to the lockdown Partygate scandal, it was Conservative complaints about his handling of assault allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher that led to his premiership collapsing last year.

MPs and peers accused of sexual offences or violent behaviour could be banned from being on the parliamentary estate under new rules to be approved this month.

The Commons is set to vote on proposals to block colleagues from coming into parliament or going on committee trips if they are being investigated by police over wrongdoing, according to The Times – with a debate set for 12 June.

There are currently only voluntary arrangements with MPs under investigation so they stay away from parliament.

The proposals were reportedly aimed to block MPs or peers when they were charged with any offence by police, but there are said to be discussions about barring politicians at an earlier stage, at the point of any police arrest.

Mr Davies has been contacted for comment on the latest claims.