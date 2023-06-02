✕ Close Sunak refuses to rule out court action against Covid Inquiry

Rishi Sunak’s legal bid to prevent the Covid inquiry from obtaining WhatsApp messages sent by Boris Johnson to government colleagues during the pandemic is likely to fail, a minister has admitted.

Science minister George Freeman , appearing on BBC Question Time , insisted the Cabinet Office decision to launch judicial review proceedings was not a “cynical waste of time” but admitted he thought the prospect of success unlikely.

It came after the former prime minister Mr Johnson said he was “more than happy” to hand over his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks directly to the inquiry.

The Cabinet Office is seeking a judicial review of inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett’s order to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over irrelevant material.

But Mr Johnson, in his own letter to the inquiry on Thursday evening, offered to hand over the material directly.

He wrote that agreed that in principle advice to ministers should not be made public, but added that he saw no reason why the inquiry should not be able to see his WhatsApps and notebooks, and to check them for anything it deems relevant.