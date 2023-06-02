Boris Johnson – latest: Sunak’s bid to keep WhatsApps secret is likely to fail, minister admits
Science minister George Freeman denies judicial review proceedings are a ‘cynical waste of time’ but says bid likely to fail
Rishi Sunak’s legal bid to prevent the Covid inquiry from obtaining WhatsApp messages sent by Boris Johnson to government colleagues during the pandemic is likely to fail, a minister has admitted.
Science minister George Freeman, appearing on BBC Question Time, insisted the Cabinet Office decision to launch judicial review proceedings was not a “cynical waste of time” but admitted he thought the prospect of success unlikely.
It came after the former prime minister Mr Johnson said he was “more than happy” to hand over his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks directly to the inquiry.
The Cabinet Office is seeking a judicial review of inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett’s order to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over irrelevant material.
But Mr Johnson, in his own letter to the inquiry on Thursday evening, offered to hand over the material directly.
He wrote that agreed that in principle advice to ministers should not be made public, but added that he saw no reason why the inquiry should not be able to see his WhatsApps and notebooks, and to check them for anything it deems relevant.
Shadow minister unaware of rumours about MP suspended over sexual harassment allegations
A shadow minister has said he was unaware of rumors about a colleague suspended over allegations of sexual harassment.
Alex Norris, shadow levelling up minister, spoke to Sky News earlier this morning after Welsh MP Geraint Davies had the whip removed following reports of “unacceptable behaviour”.
Mr Davies said he did not recognise the claims of multiple women who say he subjected them to unwanted sexual attention.
Reports say the Swansea West MP’s behaviour was an “open secret”.
“What I read yesterday was what everybody else read,” Mr Norris told Sky News earlier. “That was the first time I’d seen or heard those things”.
Covid victims don’t want government ‘wasting time’ - ex-justice secretary
“Wasting time” is not what those worst affected by Covid want to see from the government, the former justice secretary has said as he weighed in on the row over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages to the official inquiry into ministers’ handling of the pandemic.
Sir Robert Buckland KC, the MP for Swindon South who held the justice brief under Mr Johnson, said Baroness Hallett, the former appeal court judge in charge of the inquiry, “has the power” to decide what is relevant, making the Cabinet Office’s legal bid “a fool’s errand”.
“This is wasting time…this is not what the victims and those who are really affected by the events of Covid crisis will want to see,” he told LBC radio. Listen to more of Mr Buckland’s interview below:
Sunak challenge slated branded ‘hopeless’ and ‘insult to bereaved’
Labour former justice secretary Lord Falconer predicted the courts would reject the government’s “hopeless” challenge.
It was unarguably for the inquiry, not the Cabinet Office to decide the relevance of documents, he said.
Green MP Caroline Lucas said it was unforgivable of Mr Sunak to disrupt the inquiry this way, adding: “A huge insult to bereaved, NHS and care staff and us all.”
I might quit if I were Lady Hallett, says ex-inquiry chairman
Lord Saville, who conducted the inquiry into Bloody Sunday, suggested that if he were in Baroness Hallett’s position, he might consider quitting.
“Trying to put myself in her position, if I was prevented from conducting a full and proper inquiry, I might seriously consider resigning on the grounds that I was unable to do a proper job,” he told Channel 4 News.
“It is a course that could be open her if she felt her efforts to carry out a thorough inquiry were being frustrated.”
Boris Johnson’s letter in full
The former prime minister, who was in No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic, asks the Baroness Hallett to let him know where and how she wishes him to send his WhatsApp messages and notebooks:
Minister predicts government will lose judicial review
A government minister has predicted the Cabinet Office will lose its legal fight with the Covid-19 inquiry after officials launched judicial review proceedings.
Science minister George Freeman said he expected the courts to side with Baroness Hallett, but that he did not think it was a “cynical” exercise and it was a “point worth testing”.
Mr Freeman told BBC Question Time: “I completely agree that in the end, this is a judicial decision. It’ll be taken by the courts. I happen to think the courts will probably take the view that Baroness Hallett, who’s running the inquiry, is perfectly entitled and empowered to decide whatever she wants.
“I don’t think it is a cynical waste of time at all. The privacy point is relevant. I think it’ll clear up and give people confidence, even if all this achieves is to make very clear that the inquiry will treat with absolute confidentiality anything private and we can get on with it.”
