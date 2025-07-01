Labour welfare rebellion: Who are the key MPs opposing Starmer’s benefit cuts?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is braced for the biggest revolt of his leadership over benefit cuts the government’s own analysis says will push 150,000 people into poverty.

In a sign of the challenge facing the prime minister, those set to rebel over the welfare reforms come from across the party and include select committee chairmen, MPs from the new intake and even a recent frontbencher.

The Independent looks at who the key rebels are and what they have said about the reforms.

Vicky Foxcroft

The Commons terrace went silent last month when Vicky Foxcroft quit as a government whip in order to vote against Sir Keir’s plans.

The Labour MP said she said she could not vote for reforms that “include cuts to disabled people's finances”.

Her resignation piled fresh pressure on the PM to negotiate with rebels, and she has since said concessions from Sir Keir are not enough.

open image in gallery Vicky Foxcroft quit her government role over the cuts ( PA Archive )

Ms Foxcroft has not confirmed she will vote against the plans, but said there are still “areas where I still think there’s need for movement”.

Dame Meg Hillier

Dame Meg Hillier has been a leading figure in the rebel camp, having put forward the initial amendment to the welfare bill which forced the government’s climbdown.

open image in gallery Dame Meg Hillier was one of the leading voices of opposition to the cuts (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Archive )

She is now planning to back the legislation, having said the government came to a “good and workable compromise”. But her initial organising is a large part of the reason Sir Keir now has a £2.5bn hole in his flagship welfare bill and has served to dent the PM’s authority over his party.

The new amendment, put forward by Rachael Maskell, is also very similar to Dame Meg’s original wrecking amendment.

Rachael Maskell

Rachael Maskell has been an outspoken critic of the government over several issues, including the winter fuel cuts which also saw Sir Keir U-turn.

open image in gallery Rachael Maskell has been an outspoken critic of the government ( PA Media )

Alone, the government would not be too troubled by Ms Maskell opposing one of its bills.

But Ms Maskell insists she has the backing of MPs outside the Labour left. Her new amendment has the backing of 39 Labour backbenchers, but on Tuesday morning she warned that “so many more” of her colleagues are prepared to vote against the government.

Debbie Abrahams

open image in gallery Debbie Abrahams has said the government’s concessions do not go far enough ( BBC )

Debbie Abrahams is another influential Labour MP, serving as chairman of the Commons welfare committee.

She has accused the government of reneging on commitments it made to rebels in negotiations over the U-turn.

She came out on Monday to say the government’s concessions do not go far enough implored the government to think again - indicating she will either abstain or rebel on the plans.

Sarah Owen

open image in gallery Sarah Owen has warned against the impact of the cuts ( House of Commons )

Another select committee chairman, Sarah Owen, has also warned against the impact of the PM’s welfare cuts.

She said changes to disability benefits “should not take place without listening to disabled voices” as she reprimanded work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall in the Commons.

She is expected to either abstain on or vote against the bill on Tuesday.

Louise Haigh

open image in gallery Louise Haigh has said she will back the bill ( PA Wire )

Louise Haigh is a leading figure in the soft left wing of the Labour Party, and when she signed an amendment against the government’s initial welfare plans it set alarm bells ringing in Downing Street.

The former transport secretary is popular among MPs and her opposition to the prime minister provided cover for others to join the rebellion.

But, in a boost for the PM ahead of the vote, Ms Haigh has indicated she will back the bill after Sir Keir’s concessions.

But, in a warning against the PM’s approach to government so far, she called for a reset of Downing Street’s engagement with the public and for a “different approach to our economic policy and our political strategy”.

Marie Tidball

open image in gallery Dr Marie Tidball made a forceful intervention in the Commons ( House of Commons )

Raising the alarm about the impact of the measures on disabled people, and the lack of consultation of disabled people and groups, Dr Marie Tidball, herself a disabled MP, furiously attacked the government on Monday.

She said: "This is not just about the process ... the principle of fairness means disabled people have a legitimate expectation to be consulted, and in order to fulfil the Equality Act section 149 public sector equality duty.

"Why did the Department for Work and Pensions choose not to consult with disabled people on PIP proposals, and what work will her department do to win back the trust of disabled people?”

Sadiq Khan

open image in gallery Sir Sadiq Khan has urged MPs to vote down the bill ( PA Wire )

While Labour MPs were gearing up to vote against Sir Keir in the Commons, the mayor of London used an interview with LBC to publicly encourage the rebellion.

He said “I hope MPs vote against the whole bill when it comes before Parliament".

The public backing for rebel MPs from Sir Sadiq, another influential figure on Labour’s soft left, will give cover to any wavering backbenchers opposed to the cuts.

Sir Sadiq added that “the reforms needed radical transformation to be fit for purpose”, calling the government’s preparation of the plans further into question.

Andy Burnham

open image in gallery Andy Burnham has urged the Government to reconsider its plans (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Another Labour figure who will not be able to vote, but carries huge sway in the party nonetheless, is the Greater Manchester mayor.

Not shy to butt heads with Sir Keir, Mr Burnham has called on Labour MPs to vote against the prime minister’s welfare reforms.

He criticised the “half U-turn” performed by Sir Keir and warned of disabled constituents showing up at MP surgeries to ask “why did you vote to make me £6,000 worse off than someone exactly the same?”

The Manchester mayor added: “I hope they think carefully before the vote, because the vote will create that unfairness and divide in disabled people.”