A defiant Andy Burnham hit back at those demanding he make “simplistic statements of loyalty” to Sir Keir Starmer, saying they were “underestimating some of the peril” Labour was in.

The Manchester mayor warned of the difficult elections the party faced in Scotland and Wales, which it was on course to lose next year.

As speculation continued to grow over a challenge to Starmer’s leadership, Mr Burnham told a fringe at the Labour conference: “I would say those out there making calls for simplistic statements of loyalty… are underestimating some of the peril that the party is in in those elections next year.”

He said there was a need to end a “climate of fear” in the party, which would allow more room for debate. “I think we do need to debate at this conference in my view, is how can you have an open debate about all of those things if there’s too much of a climate of fear within our party and the way the party is being run,” he said.

Sir Keir tried to rally Labour MPs at the start of party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Sunday, but was still facing questions from within Labour over his leadership.