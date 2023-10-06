Labour Party Conference - build-up live: Angela Rayner to reveal plan to make workers better off
The Labour party conference begins in Liverpool on Sunday
Labour MPs, delegates and lobbyists are descending on Liverpool for five days of policy debate, rallies and networking as the party conference begins on Sunday.
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will head to the annual gathering boosted by a comfortable lead in the polls and a resounding by-election victory over the SNP in Scotland’s Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat.
His deputy Angela Rayner, who is also shadow levelling up secretary, will use her main speech to pledge “a decent job, a secure home and a strong community” for all under a Labour government.
Ahead of the conference, which carries the slogan “Let’s get Britain’s future back”, she said: “With five prime ministers in seven years and constant chaos and instability, Britain’s future has been left to take a back seat. The Tories’ legacy is national decline – a nation levelled down and starved of hope.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will take to the main stage on Monday to detail how Labour would revive the sluggish economy, before Sir Keir’s keynote address on Tuesday.
It comes after the Labour Party could win 42 seats in Scotland if the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election was replicated at a general election, a polling expert has said.
An election expert has said that if the Rutherglen result was replicated at a general election it would see the Labour party win 42 seats in Scotland and SNP just six MPs.
Prof John Curtice said it has a momentum comparable with the run-up to the party’s 1997 landslide. “That potentially has implications for the overall outcome in the general election because if that were to happen, they would find it easier to get an overall majority.”
More comments from Curtice below:
Rape conviction rates are dismal – it’s no wonder women have lost hope
In a damning assessment, the government’s ‘rape tsar’ says she has so little faith in the police’s commitment to investigating rape, she wouldn’t even report one herself. Where does that leave the rest of us, asks Charlotte Proudman.
Read Charlotte’s full piece here:
Pledge to ‘make work pay’
Angela Rayner has revealed her opening speech will set out a plan to make workers better off.
The shadow secretary of state for levelling up will also talk about the opposition’s plan for secure homes to “end the Tories’ housing emergency”
Government rape tsar quits over failures to hold attacker to account for breaching bail conditions
A government rape adviser says she quit her job over the criminal justice system’s failures to hold her alleged attacker to account for repeatedly breaching his bail conditions.
Emily Hunt told The Independent her decision to step down from her role was also prompted by feeling like there was a lack of “will” and “drive” to improve justice for rape survivors.
Maya Oppenheim reports:
Revealed: Record number of rape suspects on Britain’s streets amid ‘absolute scandal’ in court delays
The number of rape suspects out on bail has hit an all-time high as a huge backlog in the court system causes delays for tens of thousands of victims, figures uncovered by The Independent show.
Latest government statistics highlight a record 1,617 rape cases where the defendant was out on bail while their case was backlogged in the crown courts – up from 318 five years ago – while the number of alleged rape victims waiting more than two years for justice has also soared to new levels.
Andy Gregory reports:
Boris Johnson blasts Rishi Sunak’s plan to ban smoking for future generations
Boris Johnson has blasted Rishi Sunak‘s plan to ban smoking for future generations, branding it “barmy” and unworkable.
The ex prime minister said Mr Sunak’s proposal would “criminalise yet another variety of ordinary behaviour” with “no thought to the consequences for those who have to make it work”.
Jon Stone reports:
Sunak squirms on This Morning as he asks if he’s ‘ashamed’ over Braverman’s ‘hurricane’ rhetoric
Rishi Sunak ducked awkward questions on whether he was “ashamed” of Suella Braverman’s rhetoric on immigration after she warned a “hurricane” on migrants was on the way.
The PM suggested multiculturalism was working in the UK “better than anywhere in the world” – contradicting his home secretary, who had claimed in a speech to a US think tank that it had “failed”.
Adam Forrest reports:
Could Nigel Farage really end up leading the Tory party?
George Osborne has reignited speculation that the former Ukip chief could rejoin the Conservative Party and become its leader. Sean O’Grady weighs the likelihood of a new Brexit Tory takeover.
Read his full piece here:
Dale Vince switches funding from Just Stop Oil to youth vote campaign
Green energy industrialist Dale Vince has announced he will stop funding eco-group Just Stop Oil and will instead focus on an anti-Conservative campaign to get the vote out among the younger generation.
The Ecotricity founder, who has donated to both climate activists and Labour, said continued disruption was “pointless” as the Government will not change its stance on oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.
Full report:
John Rentoul answers your Tory party conference questions
Rishi Sunak has been under fire this week following his first Conservative Party conference speech.
Not one but two former Tory prime ministers attacked Mr Sunak’s plans to ditch the northern leg of HS2 and ban young people from ever being able to buy cigarettes.
While Liz Truss said she would vote against plans to eradicate smoking, David Cameron said that a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” had been lost in scrapping HS2.
In his keynote speech, the PM also set out plans to replace A-levels and make pupils study maths and English to age 18 and pledged to spend the £36bn saved from HS2 to boost transport projects across the country
But what has the conference taught us about the current state of the Conservative Party? And what do the prime minister’s plans mean for the future of Tories?
Chief political correspondent John Rentoul explains:
