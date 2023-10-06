Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner will open the Labour conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Labour MPs, delegates and lobbyists are descending on Liverpool for five days of policy debate, rallies and networking as the party conference begins on Sunday.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will head to the annual gathering boosted by a comfortable lead in the polls and a resounding by-election victory over the SNP in Scotland’s Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat.

His deputy Angela Rayner, who is also shadow levelling up secretary, will use her main speech to pledge “a decent job, a secure home and a strong community” for all under a Labour government.

Ahead of the conference, which carries the slogan “Let’s get Britain’s future back”, she said: “With five prime ministers in seven years and constant chaos and instability, Britain’s future has been left to take a back seat. The Tories’ legacy is national decline – a nation levelled down and starved of hope.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will take to the main stage on Monday to detail how Labour would revive the sluggish economy, before Sir Keir’s keynote address on Tuesday.

It comes after the Labour Party could win 42 seats in Scotland if the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election was replicated at a general election, a polling expert has said.