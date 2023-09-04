✕ Close Sir Keir Starmer in profile

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to freshen up his top team today as MPs return to Westminster following the summer holidays.

The Labour leader looks set to make changes to his shadow cabinet as Sue Gray starts in her new role as his chief of staff.

Angela Rayner, the party’s deputy leader, covers several briefs and is expected to have some of her jobs revised.

She could be moved to the levelling up department, replacing Lisa Nandy, who has fallen out of favour with the leader’s office.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary are anticipated to be secure in their respective positions, according to reports.

Darren Jones, chair of the parliamentary business committee, has been rumoured for a possible promotion following impressive performances in his role as chair of parliament’s business committee.