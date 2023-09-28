Is Sir Keir Starmer being honest about Labour and private schools?

Labour has announced that fee-paying schools will retain some of their tax breaks if they win the general election. It represents yet another U-turn on policies that looked apparently permanent even a few months ago; child benefit, the green new deal, childcare and income tax rises for top earners have all seen “revisions” and rethinks.

However, Labour is insisting it will still make private schools liable for VAT at the full 20 per cent rate. Some Labour supporters, viscerally revolted by private sector education, are angry about the move; many more wonder what Sir Keir Starmer is up to…

Is this another U-turn?