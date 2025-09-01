Labour in ‘complete denial’ over asylum crisis as Cooper unveils crackdown on refugee reunions - live
Home secretary Yvette Cooper will address Parliament later this afternoon with her plans for reforming the asylum system
The Conservative opposition has accused the Labour government of being in “complete denial” over its plans to reform the immigration system and border security.
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp told the BBC: “The government seems to be in complete denial that they’re presiding over a borders crisis.”
He added that the government's proposed rule changes around the asylum system, expected to be announced by home secretary Yvette Cooper later today, are a “tiny tweak that will make very little difference”.
The home secretary is set to outline reforms to the immigration system after the government endured a summer dominated by criticism over the small boats crisis and asylum hotels.
Ms Cooper will give a statement to MPs on Monday as they return to Westminster for the first time since July.
She will say the government’s overhaul of the “broken” asylum system will contribute to ending the use of asylum hotels, an issue which has led to widespread protests over the summer.
The BBC has reported that she plans to tighten rules for migrants granted asylum to bring their families to the UK, including tougher English language standards and access to sufficient funds.
PM reiterates commitment to ECHR as pressure grows to quite convention
The prime minister has reiterated his commitment to the ECHR as pressure grows on the UK to quit the convention, with his spokesperson warning that "tearing up international agreements would make it harder not easier to deport people".
It comes after a number of high profile figures, including former Labour home secretary Lord Blunkett, called for the government to rethink its relationship with the ECHR.
"As we said last week, this is one of the first governments that has actually set out plans to take action on the ECHR, plans which the home secretary will set out in the House on tightening the application of Article 8".
The government said earlier this year that it would seek to reduce the number of people claiming “exceptional circumstances” over the right to family life in order to remain in the UK under Article 8 of the ECHR, the right to private and family life.
"We’ll be bringing forward new legislation on tightening the application of article 8 but the government has made clear that Britain will remain a member of the ECHR", the spokesperson added. "Tearing up international agreements would make it harder not easier to deport people."
Darren Jones arrives at No 10 after new appointment
Darren Jones has been pictured arriving in Downing Street after Sir Keir Starmer appointed him to a new role as chief secretary to the Prime Minister, a new ministerial role in which he will attend Cabinet.
Mr Jones was previously chancellor Rachel Reeve’s right-hand man.
Starmer's mini-reshuffle represents 'second phase' of government
Sir Keir Starmer’s shake-up of his Downing Street operation and the appointment of Darren Jones as his chief secretary reflects the shift into a “second phase” of government, No 10 has said.
“It reflects the Prime Minister’s view that phase one of this government was about fixing the foundations and the second phase has to be about a relentless focus on delivery,” Sir Keir’s official spokesman said.
Asked if the shake-up was an implicit acknowledgement that delivery has not gone as the Prime Minister might have hoped, his press secretary added: “The Prime Minister came into government with commitment to deliver change for working people. He spent the first year getting on with that job.”
She later said: “Of course, the Prime Minister is always determined to make sure that we are straining every sinew to deliver for the British people.
“That is what they rightly expect and what he comes to work and focuses on every single day.”
Farage and Reform ‘whipping up anger’ on migrants, cabinet minister warns
A senior cabinet minister has accused Nigel Farage and Reform UK of “whipping up anger” as tensions mount around migrant hotels.
Education secretary Bridget Phillipson claimed that Reform leader Mr Farage has “no interest” in finding solutions to the migrant crisis and small boats and is using it to build political support.
Her comments came less than 24 hours after Reform was forced to suspend a councillor in Epping, James Regan, over racist comments on social media while he was taking part in protests outside the Bell Hotel in the Essex town.
Farage and Reform ‘whipping up anger’ on migrants, cabinet minister warns
Badenoch says net zero is impossible and could bankrupt UK
Net zero “is impossible” as it stands and we “cannot bankrupt our country”, Kemi Badenoch has said.
During a visit to Redhill, she said the Conservative Party “needs to show that it is on the side of the people of this country”.
Mrs Badenoch said: “Net zero, as it currently stands, is impossible. We cannot bankrupt out country.
“We need to get our energy out of the ground rather than importing oil from Norway who are drilling in the same basin – that’s not doing anything for the environment.”
Badenoch backs rights to protest outside asylum hotels
Kemi Badenoch has said she still supports people’s rights to protest against asylum hotels.
She said: “Of course I support people’s right to protest. I have been in Epping and the people I saw were everyday mum and dads who live in the community, who are very worried about their safety and about their children’s safety.
“They have a legitimate right to protest.
“What’s causing the problem is people from outside the community, from all parts of the political spectrum, who like to agitate and create additional problems. That’s where we want to see the police tracking them.”
Badenoch says Labour 'does not have the stomach' to tackle immigration
Kemi Badenoch has said Labour “do not have the stomach” to take stronger action on immigration control.
The Conservative Party leader said during a visit to Redhill: “Well, what I would actually like to see the Home Secretary talk about is how she’s going to close down the asylum hotels.
“What they have done with their recent court case is actually shown that they believe that illegal migrants have more rights than our local communities, and we completely disagree with that.
“We had a deportation Bill, which we asked Labour to support, we talked about disapplying the Human Rights Act so you wouldn’t even get to some of the circumstances that she’s talking about.
“There’s a lot more that can be done on immigration control. Labour do not have the stomach to do it. We do, and we have the plans as well.”
Awkward moment Nick Robinson reminds Chris Philp he opened Bell Hotel for asylum seekers
Nick Robinson reminds Chris Philp he opened Bell Hotel for asylum seekers
Labour minister says Gov wants to reform ECHR
Labour minister Stephen Morgan has said the Government wants to reform the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to bring down immigration.
Mr Morgan told GB News: “We’re really clear that we inherited an asylum system in chaos and we want to bring order to that system, and fairness and balance.
“So, Yvette Cooper will set out details later today, but we want to see reform in the ECHR, we think that’s really important to bring down the levels of migration that we’ve seen coming into our country.”
He said “good progress” has been made with 35,000 people with no right remain in the UK already deported and stressed the Government is committed to ending the use of asylum hotels.
He said shadow home secretary Chris Philp’s comments that Labour is “tinkering around the edges” on migration is “rank hypocrisy” after 14 years of the Conservatives in power.
He added: “Action is being taken, but we will go further and faster as the Home Secretary will set out later today.”
Reform holds press conference
Reform is holding a press conference on plans to overhaul council-controlled pension funds.
You can watch it as it unfolds below.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments