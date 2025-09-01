Starmer slams Reform’s ‘politics of grievance’ ahead of Cooper unveiling asylum crackdown to MPs - live
Home secretary Yvette Cooper will address Parliament later this afternoon with her plans for reforming the asylum system
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Nigel Farage’s Reform Party of engaging in a “politics of grievance” as home secretary Yvette Cooper prepares to address Parliament on plans to reform the immigration system and border security.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of the opening of Parliament, Sir Keir accused Mr Farage of “simply putting forward unworkable, fanciful ideas that just aren’t going to work”.
Sir Keir’s government has come under fierce criticism for its handling of immigration, particularly around the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.
The home secretary is set to outline reforms to the immigration system to MPs later today as they return to Westminster for the first time since July.
She will say the government’s overhaul of the “broken” asylum system will contribute to ending the use of asylum hotels, an issue which has led to widespread protests over the summer.
The BBC has reported that she plans to tighten rules for migrants granted asylum to bring their families to the UK, including tougher English language standards and access to sufficient funds.
Starmer says national flags are ‘patriotic’
Sir Keir Starmer has described national flags as “patriotic” and a “symbol of our nation”.
His comments come amid councils banning flags for fear of unrest during anti-migrant protests.
“I am very encouraging of flags and I think they are patriotic and a symbol of our nation,” he said.
He added, however, that he does not think the flags should be “devalued”.
Starmer says he wants to bring deadline to close asylum hotels forwards
Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to bring forward a deadline to close all asylum hotels.
The current Labour plan is to have all the hotels closed by the end of the current Parliament.
But Sir Keir has said he is keen to bring that deadline forward, though he has not gone into detail about when that might be.
Starmer says mini reshuffle intended to make government ‘more powerful’
Sir Keir Starmer says today’s changes to positions in his team are about making it “more powerful to drive through the changes we need”.
He told the BBC: “I want to go further and faster and I am frustrated.”
Starmer has confidence in Rayner despite criticism over flat
The Prime Minister has confidence in Angela Rayner, No 10 has said, as criticism continues over her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove.
Asked if Sir Keir had confidence in his deputy, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes, the Prime Minister works closely with the Deputy Prime Minister … on delivering on the public’s priorities.
“There is a court order which restricts her from providing further information, which she’s urgently working on rectifying in the interests of public transparency.”
The spokesman rejected a suggestion that Darren Jones, who has been appointed to the new ministerial role of chief secretary to the Prime Minister, would be a de facto deputy prime minister.
Government not looking at leaving ECHR, says Downing Street
Ministers are not looking at leaving a major human rights agreement or suspending how it applies in UK law to crack down on illegal migration, Downing Street has said.
Asked whether the Government would consider leaving the ECHR as it seeks to grapple with migration, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “As we said last week, this is one of the first governments that’s actually set out plans to take action on the ECHR through the plans that the Home Secretary will reiterate again in her statement to the house on tightening the application of article eight.
“This will set out new reforms so that it is Parliament rather than ad hoc court decisions that determines who can stay in this country.”
Article eight of the agreement, the right to family life, has been used during court cases to justify illegal migrants remaining in the UK.
The spokesman added the Government “will be bringing forward new legislation on tightening the application of article eight”, adding: “The Government has been clear that Britain will remain a member of the ECHR and that shutting ourselves off from the international stage will make it harder, not easier, to return people, and you do not strike international agreements by tearing up international agreements.”
Asked if ministers were considering suspending elements of the treaty as it applies to UK law, the spokesman replied: “That’s not what we’re looking at. We’re looking at, as the Home Secretary will reiterate this afternoon, the action that we’re taking to tighten the application of article eight, bringing forward new legislation.”
PM reiterates commitment to ECHR as pressure grows to quite convention
The prime minister has reiterated his commitment to the ECHR as pressure grows on the UK to quit the convention, with his spokesperson warning that "tearing up international agreements would make it harder not easier to deport people".
It comes after a number of high profile figures, including former Labour home secretary Lord Blunkett, called for the government to rethink its relationship with the ECHR.
"As we said last week, this is one of the first governments that has actually set out plans to take action on the ECHR, plans which the home secretary will set out in the House on tightening the application of Article 8".
The government said earlier this year that it would seek to reduce the number of people claiming “exceptional circumstances” over the right to family life in order to remain in the UK under Article 8 of the ECHR, the right to private and family life.
"We’ll be bringing forward new legislation on tightening the application of article 8 but the government has made clear that Britain will remain a member of the ECHR", the spokesperson added. "Tearing up international agreements would make it harder not easier to deport people."
Darren Jones arrives at No 10 after new appointment
Darren Jones has been pictured arriving in Downing Street after Sir Keir Starmer appointed him to a new role as chief secretary to the Prime Minister, a new ministerial role in which he will attend Cabinet.
Mr Jones was previously chancellor Rachel Reeve’s right-hand man.
