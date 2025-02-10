Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s government has been accused of trying to mimic Nigel Farage’s Reform party by publishing videos of raids on migrants accused of working illegally in Britain.

Release of the footage is part of a crackdown on those entering the country illegally, but echoes similar initiatives by Rishi Sunak’s Tory government that were criticised by Labour and others.

The raids are being publicised as home secretary Yvette Cooper’s landmark Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill returns to parliament for its second reading in the Commons today.

But the films have been criticised by human rights groups and MPs for being “melodramatic”.

The Refugee Council said the government was using “performative” stunts to try to promote division, while former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas said it was “sickening” to see Labour try to appease Reform.

Veteran Labour MP and former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott accused Sir Keir of turning Labour into “Reform-lite”.

open image in gallery The footage is part of a crackdown on people entering the country illegally and an attempt to ratchet up action to protect UK borders ( Video grab )

But with yet another poll published over the weekend suggesting that Reform UK is in the lead, and the party celebrating its accrual of 200,000 members, Mr Farage claimed the action was being taken because he has “terrified” the Labour Party.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is one of scores of Labour MPs who could be ousted by Reform at the next election on current projections.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, suggested the footage risked encouraging the kind of animosity witnessed during last year’s race riots.

“It was not long ago that hate-filled mobs attempted to burn refugees alive in a hotel,” he said. “Communities are still healing from the appalling violence last summer, so the government should not risk driving up mistrust by using performative tactics that play into negative and dangerous narratives about immigration.

“The public want a system that is orderly and controlled but also compassionate. That includes returning people without a right to be in the UK, but doing so in a dignified way instead of melodramatic television footage that will not build trust in government.

open image in gallery Home secretary Yvette Cooper’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill has its second reading on Monday ( PA Media )

“Public confidence will come from clearing the asylum backlog, radically reforming asylum accommodation so billions are not wasted on hotels, and implementing an integration programme to ensure refugees can learn English, find work and contribute to our communities.”

Today’s figures from the Home Office underline that, under Labour, raids on illegal working have hit their highest level, although the data also reveals year-on-year increases under the Tories.

In January 2019, there were 556 visits and 352 arrests, while in January 2025 there were 828 visits – up 48 per cent – and 609 arrests (up 73 per cent).

Ms Cooper said that the Home Office is taking system-wide action to strengthen border security and restore order to the asylum and immigration system.

Immigration enforcement teams have descended on premises including nail bars, convenience stores, restaurants and carwashes, with many of the raids being videoed in short films.

The Home Office has claimed that in many cases, those who come to the UK and end up working illegally are sold false promises about their ability to live and work in the UK, creating a dangerous draw and encouraging people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel on small boats.

open image in gallery Diane Abbott says Labour is being turned into ‘Reform-lite’ ( The Independent )

The department says illegal working is inextricably linked to squalid living conditions, little to no pay, and inhumane working hours.

Ms Cooper said: “The immigration rules must be respected and enforced. For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants, and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally, with no enforcement action ever taken.

“Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system and our economy.

“That’s why we are boosting enforcement to record levels, alongside tough new legislation to smash the criminal gangs that undermine our border security and have been getting away with it for far too long.”

One operation videoed was in Cheshire vape shops, and led to 10 immigration-related arrests and two criminal arrests over counterfeit documents.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says Labour is terrified by his party ( PA Wire )

A visit to an Indian restaurant in Humberside led to seven arrests and four detentions, while in south London, a visit to a grocery warehouse resulted in six arrests and four people being detained.

But writing for The Independent, Ms Abbott warned that attempts to appease Mr Farage – and voters who may try to switch to Reform – would fail.

She said: “The Labour Party can never outdo Reform on anti-immigrant rhetoric, and should not even try. All that happens is that we give legitimacy to the Reform narrative – and in the end, many people will conclude that they might as well vote for the real thing.

“There is also a risk that, by pursuing anti-immigrant policies and soundbites, we will alienate core Labour voters in our big cities, who might vote Green or (more likely) just stay home.”

Ms Lucas said the videos reminded her of when Labour tried to look tough on the issue by producing “anti immigration” mugs as a gimmick in 2015.

“It’s frankly sickening to witness the government serving up people’s suffering to appease Reform,” she said. “It has echoes of Labour’s infamous 2015 anti-immigration mugs – and that didn’t end well. It never works when parties tack to the right just to head off the further right.

“Trying to out-Reform Reform simply reinforces and legitimises Reform’s preoccupations and messaging. We need safe and legal routes for asylum seekers, not boasts about which party can be the cruellest.”

Mr Farage said: “They are terrified. But how many young men that have crossed the Channel since they came into government have been removed?”