Nigel Farage is the biggest reason voters would not back Reform, new poll suggests

Claims that Nigel Farage may be the biggest problem for Reform breaking the political mould and winning the next election have been supported in a new poll.

The findings by Opinium suggest that while voters are tempted to support Reform UK, particularly on immigration, the party leader is the main reason they may not bother.

It follows a row last month when X boss Elon Musk, who has been backing rightwing parties across Europe, suggested that Farage was not the right leader for Reform in an inflammatory Tweet.

However, the survey taken on 5 February also provide dreadful results for Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch.

Farage has led Reform to new heights ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

The Labour prime minister gets a -20 percent on competence, -19 per cent on having the nation’s interests to heart and - 39 per cent on represents what most people think.

He is also perceived to be out of touch with a -34 per cent rating on being in touch with voters.

Meanwhile, the Tory leader has a -22 per cent for looking like a prime minister in waiting. Ms Badenoch’s best attribute remains sticking to her principles (+1 per cent).

But with Reform currently ahead in most polls, the party believes that the secret to its surge is leader Nigel Farage. This though appears to not be reflected by Opinium.

Its finding suggest that the main reason voters said they would vote against Reform was Nigel Farage, with over a quarter (27 per cent) saying Reform’s leader was the key reason the party wouldn’t get their vote.

With polling experts believing that Reform’s surge to the top is a real factor in British politics and not temporary, survey showed Reform UK’s key strengths are that people feel they know what the party stands for (net +22 per cent).

Also that the party has a clear sense of purpose (net +15 per cent), as well as being in touch with ordinary people (net +4 per cent).

Adam Drummond, head of political and social research at Opinium, commented: “Voters generally know about three things about Reform: it's a party led by Nigel Farage, they don't like immigration, and they aren't the Labour or Conservative parties.

“The first point is what's most likely to drive voters away from the party, the second draws some people towards it, but it's that third point that is Reform's strongest card at the moment.”

He added: “Keir Starmer's ratings look like the prime minister should be more vulnerable, but voters aren't looking to the official opposition as an alternative.”