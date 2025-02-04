Nigel Farage was confronted over whether he considered it embarrassing for Elon Musk to have said Reform UK should replace him as party leader after his past support for the X owner.

Just days before the billionaire called for Mr Farage to step down, the politician described Mr Musk as a “hero figure” and welcomed a potential party donation from him.

Mr Farage insisted he “doesn’t get bullied by anyone” when questioned on the row in a BBC Radio 4 interview on Tuesday, 4 February.

“Since then, we've had a very cordial relationship... Elon Musk has an awful lot of opinions, some of which I agree with and some of which I don't,” he added.