Labour reshuffle: Keir Starmer’s new shadow cabinet in full

Keir Starmer reshuffled his top team on Monday morning, moving several key players – and promoting other less well-heard of MPs and allies.

Below is the full list of the new positions in the Labourshadow cabinet, following the latest reorganisation.

Deputy Leader, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Angela Rayner

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Rachel Reeves

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Bridget Phillipson

Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department: Yvette Cooper

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Wes Streeting

Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Ed Miliband

Shadow Foreign Secretary: David Lammy

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Coordinator: Pat McFadden

Shadow Minister without Portfolio (Cabinet Office): Nick Thomas-Symonds

Shadow Paymaster General (Cabinet Office): Jonathan Ashworth

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Shabana Mahmood

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Jonathan Reynolds

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Liz Kendall

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Louise Haigh

Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Thangam Debbonaire

Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities and Chair of the Labour Party: Anneliese Dodds

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Reed

Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Peter Kyle

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Hilary Benn

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: Ian Murray

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Jo Stevens

Shadow Attorney General: Emily Thornberry

Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development: Lisa Nandy.

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Darren Jones

Deputy National Campaign Coordinator: Ellie Reeves

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Lucy Powell

Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Commons: Alan Campbell Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Angela Smith

Opposition Chief in the House of Lords: Roy Kennedy