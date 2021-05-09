Rachel Reeves replaces Anneliese Dodds as Starmer begins Labour reshuffle

Rachel Reeves is to be Labour’s new shadow chancellor as Anneliese Dodds becomes party chair in Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of his top team in the wake of the Hartlepool election defeat.

Ms Dodds was sacked from the party’s top economics job after just a year, but will chair a review of Labour policy ordered by Starmer.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner, who was removed on Saturday as chair and campaign coordinator, takes on a new role as shadow secretary of state for the future of work and will also shadow Michael Gove and take on the title shadow first secretary.

Veteran MP Nick Brown - who served in both the Blair and Brown governments - was replaced as chief whip by his former deputy Alan Campbell.

But in a relatively limited shake-up of the shadow cabinet, Lisa Nandy keeps her foreign affairs brief, Jonathan Ashworth remains at health and Nick Thomas-Symonds at home affairs. All three had been subject to speculation they would be moved.

Lucy Powell was promoted to the shadow cabinet with responsibility for housing.

Wes Streeting joins the shadow cabinet as shadow secretary for child poverty, while Thangam Debbonaire replaces Valerie Vaz as shadow leader of the Commons.

Shabana Mahmood was given Rayner’s previous role as national campaign coordinator.

Announcing the line-up late on Sunday evening after a long day of behind-closed-doors discussions, Starmer said: “The Labour Party must be the party that embraces the demand for change across our country. That will require bold ideas and a relentless focus on the priorities of the British people. Just as the pandemic has changed what is possible and what is necessary, so Labour must change too.

“In the last 24 hours we have seen fantastic results for Labour Metro Mayors, as well as the Labour government in Wales under Mark Drakeford. They have shown the difference Labour can make in power, standing up for their communities.

“We have seen Labour begin to turn around its fortunes in Scotland under the leadership of Anas Sarwar. These results give us optimism and inspiration for the future. The challenge for us now is to build upon these successes and learn from the places we lost.

“I look forward to working with our refreshed and renewed team to take on that challenge, deliver that change and build the ambitious programme that will deliver the next Labour government.”