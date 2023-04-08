Labour continues Rishi Sunak attack-ad campaign despite backlash

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour has published a third advert in a controversial series attacking Rishi Sunak over crime and punishment.

The campaign strategy has drawn backlash from senior party figures, while key figures in Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet were reportedly left in the dark about the messaging, but Labour has stood by its decision to run the posters.

The latest addition, published on Saturday, accused Mr Sunak of letting thieves off lightly and promoted Labour’s proposal to boost police numbers.

Attack ads have caused a storm in the Labour party (Labour)

Its format followed that of the earlier ads, published on Thursday and Friday; featuring a photograph of the prime minister alongside text reading: “Do you think thieves should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.”

Later on Saturday, reports emerged that Yvette Cooper, who as shadow home secretary holds responsibility for Labour’s law and order policy, was not informed or consulted about the release of the posters.

The Observer cited Labour sources saying Ms Cooper “had nothing to do with it”. Another source claimed Sir Keir was not aware of the posters and would not usually be expected to approve of individual campaign materials, the paper added.

Former Labour home secretary David Blunkett earlier said he had been left “close to despair” by the “deeply offensive” posters, which he said marked a descent into “gutter” politics.

In a column for Saturday’s Daily Mail, he wrote: “Once you resort to personal abuse, you create the risk that Britain’s public discourse will degenerate even further – to the levels that we have seen recently in the US.”

Some Labour frontbenchers have come to the defence of the ad campaign. Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, said it was “legitimate” to question Mr Sunak’s record on law and order.

Dismissing critics who have aired their opposition to the approach, she said: “I think the truth is we do need to have a debate in this country, and Rishi Sunak is the prime minister and he is responsible for a broken justice system.”

Ms Thornberry appeared at odds with some of her colleagues. When asked about the first advert, which accused the prime minister of not wanting to jail child abusers, Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, declined to say whether she stood by it.

The Independent understands other members of Sir Keir’s shadow cabinet are uncomfortable with the tactic.

Several Conservative MPs have also been critical, including Tobias Ellwood, who said such attacks risked putting “people off entering politics”.

“I’ve called it out on my own side for stooping low and do so again now,” he said.

Labour declined to remove earlier ads. Judges and magistrates, rather than the prime minister of the day, are responsible for handing out sentences.