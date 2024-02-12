Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure over Labour’s support to their Rochdale by-election candidate (PA)

Labour is facing mounting pressure for their continued support of Rochdale’s by-election candidate after he claimed Israel deliberately relaxed security to allow Hamas to carry out their 7 October attack, to provide grounds to invade Gaza.

While Azhar Ali has apologised for his “deeply offensive” remarks, it has prompted questions about Sir Keir Starmer’s claim that the party has changed since the antisemitism crisis that engulfed Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

The Tories have called for the aspiring MPs Labour Party membership to be removed, with cabinet minister Michael Gove stressing: “Sir Keir Starmer cannot continue to support this candidacy.”

In a recording obtained by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Ali was heard telling a meeting: “They deliberately took the security off, they allowed … that massacre that gives them the green light to do whatever they bloody want.”

The controversy comes as Rishi Sunak faces one of the most challenging weeks of his premiership, with two tricky by-elections and opposition to his Rwanda plan.

Official figures on Thursday will also show whether the UK has slipped into a recession, risking to compromise his pledges to grow the economy.