Labour is facing mounting pressure for their continued support of Rochdale’s by-election candidate after he claimed Israel deliberately relaxed security to allow Hamas to carry out their 7 October attack, to provide grounds to invade Gaza.
While Azhar Ali has apologised for his “deeply offensive” remarks, it has prompted questions about Sir Keir Starmer’s claim that the party has changed since the antisemitism crisis that engulfed Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.
The Tories have called for the aspiring MPs Labour Party membership to be removed, with cabinet minister Michael Gove stressing: “Sir Keir Starmer cannot continue to support this candidacy.”
In a recording obtained by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Ali was heard telling a meeting: “They deliberately took the security off, they allowed … that massacre that gives them the green light to do whatever they bloody want.”
The controversy comes as Rishi Sunak faces one of the most challenging weeks of his premiership, with two tricky by-elections and opposition to his Rwanda plan.
Official figures on Thursday will also show whether the UK has slipped into a recession, risking to compromise his pledges to grow the economy.
Over the past weeks, Rishi Sunak has faced mounting pressure from his party. Warnings have been sounded from within and outside of his party about the Conservatives’ electoral prospects. Rival factions have launched a concerted effort to push the prime minister towards a rightward shift, while the Labour Party holds a strong 20-point lead.
But while opinion polls and Conservative naval-gazing provide insights, they remain speculative until tested. Over the next few weeks, a handful of by-elections will provide a more substantial understanding of how each of the parties are faring in the electorate’s estimations.
By-elections are complex, and their outcomes are often influenced by a myriad of local factors. But the results are still likely to pile pressure on the two main parties as they become testing grounds for the popularity of their policies and leaders.
Zoe Grunewald writes:
Rishi Sunak insists economy has ‘turned a corner’ in visit to Harrogate bus depot
The Prime Minister insisted the economy “has turned a corner” despite the prospect that a technical recession could be announced by the end of the week.
Speaking to reporters in Harrogate, Rishi Sunak acknowledged that recent years had been “undoubtedly difficult”, but added: “At the start of this year I really believe the economy has turned a corner and we are heading in the right direction.
“You can see inflation has come down from 11% to 4%, mortgage rates are starting to come down, wages have been rising consistently now.”
Mr Sunak added that the cut in national insurance at the start of the year “shows that the plan is working”, but declined to say whether entering a technical recession would affect the possibility of further tax cuts.
Senior Tories set to lose seats at next election as support in rural strongholds collapses
Labour will beat the Tories in the most 100 rural constituencies in England, according to a shock new poll.
The poll found Conservative support had fallen by 25 points since the 2019 election, with just 34 per cent of voters in the 100 most rural constituencies in England saying they would vote for the party.
The Conservatives currently hold 96 of the 100 most rural seats, but now face losing more than half to Labour and the Lib Dems, including those of senior Tories Jacob Rees-Mogg, Jeremy Hunt, Thérèse Coffey, Andrea Leadsom, Mel Stride, Mark Harper and Liam Fox.
Minister: ‘It’s no secret the government is facing a really challenging time’
It is “no great secret” that the Government is going through a “really challenging time”, Tom Tugendhat has said.
The security minister insisted that government is about taking “difficult decisions” and making “sure we’re delivering”, when asked about speculation over the prospect of a recession.
Mr Tugendhat told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “The reality is this is a really challenging time for the Government. There’s no great secret in that. But what is also true is that there’s an awful lot that we’ve got to do to make sure we’re looking after the British people.
“The whole point about government is to take difficult decisions and to make sure we’re delivering, and that’s why the priorities the Prime Minister set out, including bringing down inflation and supporting growth, are so important.”
Azhar Ali ‘fell for an online conspiracy theory’, says shadow minister
Labour’s Rochdale by-election candidate, Azhar Ali, fell for an antisemitic “online conspiracy theory” but is not an antisemite, a shadow minister has said.
Nick Thomas-Symonds told LBC that Mr Ali’s remarks about Israel’s knowledge of October 7 was a “totally unacceptable online conspiracy theory”.,
He said: “The conspiracy theory is one of a range of antisemitic conspiracy theories, nobody is shying away from that. He is saying – and I take this at entirely at face value – that he fell for an online conspiracy theory.”
He added that the Rochdale candidate is not antisemitic and still has Labour’s support: “I don’t believe he is antisemitic and that’s why we continue to support him.
“He is someone that very respected colleagues have known over decades… point to his record of standing up against antisemitism, therefore it is out of character.”
Shadow minister says Labour will continue to campaign in Rochdale
Labour shadow minister Nick Thomas-Symonds has condemned Labour candidate Azhar Ali’s remarks but has said Labour will continue to campaign in Rochdale.
Speaking on BBC R4’s Today programme, Mr Thomas-Symonds said he was “shocked and appalled” by the Mr Ali’s comments about Israel have prior knowledge of the October 7 attack.
He also said that the Labour counsellor had apologised “unreservedly”, “retracted the remarks” and “shown a sense of the gravity of the offense caused and the need to do a tremendous amount of work to rebuild trust with the Jewish community”.
The shadow minister said it was for those reasons that Mr Ali hadn’t been suspended and Labour “will continue with campaign in Rochdale”.
Labour candidate issues apology over ‘deeply offensive’ claim Israel allowed 7 October attack
The Labour candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali, has apologised after he reportedly said Israel had been warned about the 7 October attack and allowed it to happen.
The Labour Party has issued a statement on behalf of the candidate after the Mail on Sunday published comments from a recording of him telling the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had been warned of the attack before it happened, but they “deliberately took the security off”.
Mr Ali is alleged to have said: “The Egyptians are saying that they warned Israel 10 days earlier... Americans warned them a day before [that] there’s something happening... They deliberately took the security off, they allowed... that massacre that gives them the green light to do whatever they bloody want.”
Welcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest from Westminster, as Sir Keir Starmer faces growing pressure over Labour’s continued support of Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali.
Follow here for all the latest updates
