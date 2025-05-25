UK politics live: Starmer ‘could scrap’ two-child benefit cap as Nigel Farage makes winter fuel pledge
It would mark the second major U-turn after Labour backtracked on cutting winter fuel allowance payments
Keir Starmer is said to be considering scrapping the two-child benefit cap in bid to reduce child poverty, in a move that would cost the Treasury £3.5bn a year.
Such a move would mark the second major welfare U-turn after last week’s reversal on the winter fuel allowance policy. With Labour MPs threatening to rebel over a wide-ranging package of welfare reforms the Observer has reported that the prime minister has made it clear to his Cabinet that he wants the cap to be abolished.
Meanwhile, Nigel Farage has said he will commit to restoring the winter fuel payment to all pensioners and to scrapping the two-child benefit cap, reports have suggested.
The Reform UK leader is expected to appeal to left-wing voters with the moves in a speech next week, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
Elsewhere, the government’s action plan to tackle child poverty – a document likely to contain proposals to scrap the two-child benefit cap – has been delayed until the autumn.
Changes to the winter fuel allowance could come within weeks, Rayner indicates
Changes to the winter fuel allowance could come within weeks, the deputy prime minister has indicated, despite Downing Street last week insisting that the first opportunity to unveil the changes would be at October’s budget.
During Wednesday's PMQs, Sir Keir Starmer announced that the government will be making changes to its controversial cuts to the winter fuel allowance, unveiled last year – changes that his spokesperson insisted would not come until October.
But with mounting questions over whether that would allow enough time to have the changes in force for next winter, Angela Rayner has indicated a shift in position.
Asked when the changes will be laid out, Ms Rayner said: “Well, I think that the we've got the upcoming Spending Review, and I'm sure that the chancellor will set it out when we've got the opportunity.
At the first opportunity, she will set out what we'll be able to do.”Pressed on whether the public might see changes in a matter of weeks, Ms Rayner said: “I hope so, but I don't know, but I hope so.”
What Rayner’s crackdown on child benefit will really mean
Angela Rayner wants to cut child benefit payments for middle-class parents who earn over £50,000 – according to a leaked government memo.
That might be fine if you stroll around west London with a Bugaboo pram while your husband has a high-flying job, but for the rest of us – including single mums like me – it could be hard-hitting.
In a move that will send shockwaves through Mumsnet, the deputy prime minister tried to convince chancellor Rachel Reeves to “claw back” money from families in which one adult earns more than £50,000 a year, under a “contentious” cost-cutting proposal.
Tory leader accepts voters will not return easily to her party
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said it will take time to rebuild public support for her party following its general election defeat, insisting she will not be rushed into announcing policies to boost poll numbers.
Speaking to Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, Ms Badenoch said: “It’s going to take some time because we just lost an election. The public don’t come back to the Opposition straight away – the Government are doing so badly that people are going to protest parties.”
Pressed on whether the rebuilding process would take two years, she said: “I can’t say how long that’s going to take. I need to use this time as wisely as possible.”
Ms Badenoch said she had deliberately avoided reacting to political setbacks with headline-grabbing announcements.
“I could have come rushing out with policies to chase the polls but that’s the wrong thing to do,” she said.
“We need to start delivering a proposition that’s going to change the country for the better.”
Badenoch says Nigel Farage 'making the same mistake' as Labour
Kemi Badenoch has accused Nigel Farage of making empty promises to gain power, warning that his rise would be “very bad for this country”.
The Tory leader, speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News, said: “Nigel Farage is someone who is going to say whatever he wants in order to get into power. I am taking the hard road – I’m not going to do that.”
Ms Badenoch suggested the Reform UK leader risked repeating the same mistakes she accused Labour of making.
“He’s making the same mistake that Keir Starmer made of making promises, and then they’ll get into government and can’t deliver it,” she said.
Asked if Mr Farage could actually get into power, she replied: “I hope not – it would be very bad for this country.”
“What I’m working on right now is to make sure that I get into power – that means rebuilding trust with the public and showing the alternative to a Labour Government that is damaging the economy.”
Tory leader says winter fuel payments should not be given to millionaires
The Conservative leader said winter fuel payments should be protected for vulnerable people but withdrawn from millionaires.
Speaking on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Kemi Badenoch said: “We voted against the winter fuel allowance – we said he should not have done that.”
“Millionaires should not get the winter fuel payment – that is not right. But we shouldn’t be taking them away from those who end up below the breadline.”
She said the Government must focus on a system that ensures targeted support: “What we need is a system that makes sure that all of those people who need it, get it.”
Badenoch says Starmer is 'not honest' and damaging economy
Pressed by Phillips on whether limiting child-related benefits to two children is fair, Badenoch replied: “I think that is right, that is fair.”
She said: “Nigel Farage and Keir Starmer are just saying things to people – they’re not doing what is right.
“I am saying what is the right thing to do – it may not be popular, but it is absolutely the right thing to do.”
“As far as I can tell, that’s where Keir Starmer was about a year ago. He removed the whip from seven MPs who voted against it. Now he’s changing his mind.
“This is a Prime Minister who is not honest, who doesn’t have a plan, is confused, is making everything worse and is damaging our economy – and this will just be the latest in a long line of decisions.”
“The worse our economy gets, the poorer we will become – and then we won’t be able to afford any benefits at all.”
Angela Rayner blasts leadership rumours: I don’t want to be leader of the Labour Party
Angela Rayner has shut down growing rumours that she is seeking to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the leadership of the Labour Party, saying she doesn’t want to lead the party.
Sir Keir’s deputy categorically ruled out holding the position at any point in the future, despite a growing belief within Labour that she would be the most likely successor as the prime minister battles plummeting approval ratings following brutal results at the local elections.
It comes after The Independent revealed that a large number of MPs from the so-called “soft left” of the party are organising to try to force a change of direction, with allies of Ms Rayner urging her to organise a leadership contest.
Kemi Badenoch says scrapping two-child benefit would 'send wrong signal'
Kemi Badenoch has defended the two-child benefit cap, insisting it is “the right thing to do”.
Appearing on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, the Conservative leader said the policy had been introduced in “better economic times than we have now” and scrapping it would send “the wrong signal”.
“The child benefit cap is reasonable,” she said. “It is the right thing to do and we want people to know that we can manage the economy properly – that’s what the Government should be doing. I don’t think it is right to scrap it.”
Ms Badenoch said the UK’s welfare bill was unsustainable, warning that the Government is spending more than £100 billion a year on debt interest.
“We are borrowing to pay welfare,” she said. “We are now spending more on paying off the interest on debt than we are on education. This is not sustainable.”
“I’m going to tell the truth and be the person who is being honest with the public. People know that the two-child benefit (cap) is there for a good reason and there are many people out there who will say, if you can’t afford to have lots of children then you shouldn’t do so. You shouldn’t have to rely on benefits to have your children – but we do have a humane system.”
Keir Starmer gears up to 'scrap two child benefit cap'
Sir Keir Starmer is said to be considering scrapping the two child benefit cap, in what would be his second U-turn following months of pressure over Labour’s approach to benefits.
While Downing Street has previously said there is “no one silver bullet to tackle child poverty” when pressed on whether the government would scrap the cap, sources have now told The Observer that the prime minister thinks ending it is the right thing to do.
It comes less than a week after the prime minister announced plans to row back on last year’s controversial winter fuel cut, telling the Commons he would look at increasing the thresholds at which people start to receive the benefit.
Sir Keir’s reported shift in position on the two child benefit cap was revealed just hours after it emerged that Nigel Farage is preparing to outflank him on benefits by committing to scrapping the cap and fully reinstating the winter fuel payment – piling pressure on the prime minister to do the same.
Inside Labour plot to oust Keir Starmer as PM is given 12 months to turn things around
On Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer took everyone by surprise when he suddenly announced a U-turn on Labour’s controversial winter fuel payment cuts.
The response to what appeared to be a planted question from a loyal backbencher during Prime Minister’s Questions certainly wrong-footed Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and meant that Labour MPs left the chamber with smiles on their faces.
But the shock move came as Sir Keir was having to act to shore up power with MPs, senior party figures and trade unionists who have been openly plotting to remove him.
