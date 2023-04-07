Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer is facing increasing pressure to withdraw an ”appalling” attack advert which claims Rishi Sunak does not think child sex abusers should go to prison.

Labour was accused of “gutter” politics over the social media post, which has been condemned by politicians from across the political spectrum as well as high-profile Labour supporters.

The Independent also understands members of Sir Keir’s own shadow cabinet are uncomfortable with the tactic. One Labour frontbencher, shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell refused to endorse the advert when asked, although she said she did not think it should be removed.

But the party said it stood by the graphic – and later doubled down – releasing a second advert suggesting the prime minister does not think those convicted of gun possession with intent to harm should be jailed.

Outcry erupted on Friday morning after Labour posted a photograph of Mr Sunak alongside the words: “Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.”

In the same post, Labour describes itself as “the party of law and order”, a key battleground in May’s local elections.

Denis MacShane, a minister in Tony Blair’s government, criticised the ad saying Labour “should not get into (the) gutter”.

Ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell urged his party to remove it, saying: “This is not the sort of politics a Labour Party, confident of its own values and preparing to govern, should be engaged in ... please withdraw it.”

Conservative MP and science minister George Freeman described the initial advert as a “new low in British politics” and denounced it as “appalling”.

And the chair of the Commons defence select committee, Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said: “I’ve called it out on my own side for stooping low and do so again now.” He warned if similar attacks became common they risked putting “people off entering politics”.

Labour was condemned for the advert from all side of the political divide (Getty/Labour Party)

Ex-justice minister Rory Stewart denounced the advert as “bile” and “nasty politics”, while Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson accused Labour of a “vile and desperate” campaign strategy.

SNP MP John Nicolson said the ad “cheapened and debased” politics.

The criticism also went further than the world of politics with the Rotters’ Club author Jonathan Coe tweeting: “Please don’t go down this road, Labour”.

Actor Samuel West, recently seen in ‘All Creatures Great and Small’, described it as “lower than low” and said he was “embarrassed” to be a Labour member.

Judges are responsible for sentences given to individual criminals.

The figures quoted by Labour are also controversial because they cover the period since 2010, five years before Mr Sunak became an MP.

The Twitter post, which highlights a Labour analysis of Ministry of Justice data, said: “Under the Tories, 4,500 adults convicted of sexually assaulting children under-16 served no prison time. Labour will lock up dangerous child abusers.”

A second advert claimed Rishi Sunak didn’t think those behind gun crime should go to prison (Labour Party)

Former Tory cabinet minister Sayeeda Warsi criticised both the graphic and recent comments by the home secretary Suella Braverman, saying: “Dog whistle met by dog whistle. Disgraceful comments by Braverman over the weekend has triggered an appalling fight into the gutter.”

But a Labour source said: “We stand by the graphic”.

However, Ms Powell publicly declined to say that she stood by the post in an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

"What I stand by is what that graphic is trying to show, which is that the prime minister of our country is responsible for the criminal justice system of our country and currently that criminal justice system is not working," she said.

Asked again whether she stood by the message, she said: "I stand by what this tweet and this campaign is trying to highlight."

Highlighting that the ad featured a large picture of Mr Sunak’s face and his signature, she added: “The graphic itself, obviously, is a skit based on (Mr Sunak’s) own graphics that he extensively uses.”

In response to Mr McDonnell's criticism, she added: “I can see that it's not to everybody's taste, absolutely, and that some people won't like it ... But that is the cut-and-thrust nature of politics. I didn't design the graphic, it's not my graphic.”

Ms Powell told Sky News: “We do have serious criminals now in this country almost routinely getting more lenient custodial sentences than they would otherwise do because the system is creaking at the knees.”

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the advert was not to everyone’s taste (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

She said it was not down to sentencing guidelines but was due to “capacity in the system to actually implement those guidelines" with a "huge backlog” in court cases and pressure on prison places.

She later said she did not think the advert should be withdrawn.

“I don’t think it should be deleted ... this graphic that came online last night is, as I say, it’s a skit, it’s a take on other graphics that the prime minister himself has produced in the past,” she told Times Radio. “And at the end of the day, he is the prime minister of this Conservative government, he is responsible for the criminal justice system of this country, and the fact that at the moment, it is on its knees and unable to process and deal with the serious criminal offences. And he should be, along with his ministers, accountable for that.”

A Tory source pointed to Sir Keir’s time as director of public prosecutions, saying: “Labour HQ have highlighted Sir Keir's appalling record at keeping children safe.”