✕ Close Martin Lewis issues message to pensioners who could miss out on winter fuel payments

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Sir Keir Starmer is coming under mounting pressure as Labour MPs furious about cuts to winter fuel payments could vote against the government next week.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said a motion to approve the changes will be debated on September 10, with the prime minister facing a Labour backbench rebellion.

One MP told the i: “Six days is a long time. There are people who are determined to vote against this even though they know they will probably lose the whip as a result.”

Opposition MPs voiced concerns over the cuts on Thursday, with Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse saying many pensioners in her Bath constituency are “worried sick that they will not be able to heat their homes this winter“.

Shadow Commons leader Chris Philp welcomed the vote and said he has been contacted by Croydon South constituents “desperate with worry” at the proposed changes.

Mr Philp said 84 per cent of pensioners in poverty will lose the benefit under ministers’ plans.

Ms Powell said the changes were necessary because of a Treasury audit finding a £22 billion black hole in spending, inherited from the Tories.