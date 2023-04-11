Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Labour Party has doubled down on its controversial campaign against Rishi Sunak with an advert lashing out at his wife’s use of the non-dom tax loophole.

In its latest poster targeting the Prime Minister, Labour accused Mr Sunak of “raising taxes for working people” while his family “benefitted from the non-dom tax loophole.”

Non-dom status hit the headlines last year after The Independent revealed that Rishi Sunak’s multi-millionaire wife Akshata Murty held the status.

Mr Sunak called the reports about his wife “unpleasant smears” at the time, though she ultimately gave up the advantage.

“The Tories have raised taxes 24 times since 2019, leaving the British people facing the highest tax burden in 70 years,” the poster reads. It added: “They refuse to close the non-dom tax loophole. A Labour government would freeze your council tax this year, paid for by a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants.”

The party sparked uproar last week with an advert claiming Mr Sunak does not think child sex abusers should go to prison. The campaign has been branded “gutter politics” and sparked complaints from many of Sir Keir’s own MPs.

But the Labour leader has refused to back down, writing in the Daily Mail that he stands by “every word” of the adverts so far. Other posters claimed Mr Sunak believes adults convicted of possessing a gun with intent to harm should not go to prison. Labour also shared an advert ad which suggesting the Prime Minister does not believe thieves should be punished.

And it is preparing to go further in the coming days by accusing Mr Sunak of effectively “decriminalising” rape.

But its latest poster focuses on the rising cost of living and follows a memo sent by Sir Keir to his shadow cabinet saying “working people have paid the price for Tory mistakes and Tory choices”.

Sir Keir said: “Rishi Sunak is the chief architect of choices prioritising the wealthiest and of the government’s failure to get a grip of the economy and get growth going.

“The voters must know that Rishi Sunak’s fingerprints are all over their struggling household budgets.”

He added that, with 24 days until the local elections, the controversial campaign has “excellent progress on exposing the government’s failures on crime”. And the Labour leader repeated that he makes “no apologies at all” for the adverts.

