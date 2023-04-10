Jump to content

Labour continues to defend Sunak attack advert as Keir Starmer doubles down

But ananswered questions remain about Keir Starmer’s involvement in drawing up sentencing guidelines

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 10 April 2023 17:18
<p>Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Scunthorpe (Stefan Rouseau/PA)</p>

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Scunthorpe (Stefan Rouseau/PA)

(PA Wire)

Labour has continued to defend a controversial attack advert aimed at Rishi Sunak, as Keir Starmer doubles down, saying he stands by "every word".

The opposition last week released the social media graphic accusing the prime minister of not wanting child sex abusers to go to jail, citing data showing thousands had avoided prison since 2010.

The claim caused outrage and critics pointed out that Sir Keir himself had sat on the sentencing council in 2012 when the relevant sentencing guidelines were produced, while Mr Sunak had not been in public life.

Asked about the Labour leader's involvement in drawing up the guidelines, shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said: "I don't know the details of what the exact guidance is in relation to the sentencing council, but I do know this, that it is open to Parliament to set minimum and maximum sentences."

The figures highlighted by Labour cover the period since 2010, five years before Mr Sunak entered Parliament.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme Ms Thornberry said the adverts were based on "objective fact" and that Mr Sunak was in a position to change policy.

"I don't see any reason why we can't criticise that person individually," she said.

Labour is doubling down on attack strategy in wake of outcry over social media advert

(Labour)

Writing in the DailyMail, Labour leader Sir Keir said he refused "to just stand by or avoid calling this what it is" regardless of how "squeamish" it made people feel.

The opposition is expected to launch more adverts attacking Mr Sunak, this time blaming him for "crashing the economy".

Critics within Labour have questioned the party's approach.

Former home secretary Lord David Blunkett called for the ad to be withdrawn, arguing that Labour is better than the "gutter" politics.

And former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: "Nobody in Labour is squeamish about talking about crime and the failure of Conservative governments to ensure people’s safety but, if it’s to be a serious debate, personal smears and Daily Mail-style distortions shouldn’t distract from stating the hard facts."

A new poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies released on Monday reported the narrowest Labour lead since Rishi Sunak became prime minister.

The opposition are still 14 per cent ahead on 44% (-1) with the Conservatives on 30% (+2) and Liberal Democrats on 10% (-2).

