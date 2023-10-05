Government U-turn on HS2 alternative less than 24 hours after announcement

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government has U-turned on its pledge to reopen a railway line - less than a day after it was announced as an alternative to the northern leg of HS2.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to reopen the Leamside Line in the North East as one of a number of projects in the ‘Network North’ programme, to be funded by money allocated for the HS2 line between Manchester and Birmingham.

The 21-mile line from Pelaw in Gateshead to Tursdale in County Durham ceased operating for passengers in 1964, and had been described as the “most important piece of infrastructure for the economic future of the North East” by Transport North East.

But just a day after Sunak committed to the line on Wednesday, all reference to reopening the Leamside Line has been removed from the Network North website. Transport minister Richard Holden said the government had only committed to “looking into” the scheme.

Henri Murison, the chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “If this is what they have done and they have gone back on their word, how can we believe anything else that they have said in the last week? How can the prime minister have any credibility on the commitments he has made?

“If they don’t honour their commitments made on this it would be significant evidence of a betrayal of the North of England.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “The prime minister’s promise to the North East didn’t even last 24 hours – only a fool would trust Rishi Sunak again.”

The Network North rail project also included a fully electrified line with a new station at Bradford and a tram system in Leeds. On Wednesday, a bullet point list of North East projects included in Network North stated: “The Leamside Line, closed in 1964, will also be reopened.”

That web page has now been taken down and there is no mention of Leamside in a 40-page Network North policy document, only a pledge to bring train services to Ferryhill.

Mr Holden, who is the Conservative MP for North West Durham, said: “We are committed to looking into it [Leamside]. We want to work with local partners to consider the different uses for the route and what their priorities would be for transport in the area.”

He suggested that the Leamside Line decision could be made by local leaders, potentially using a £1.8bn settlement that the North East will receive from the next stage of the Government’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.