Tory MP Lee Anderson joins right-wing populist party Reform UK

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lee Anderson has joined Nigel Farage‘s Reform UK after he was suspended by the Conservatives for making Islamophobic remarks.

The former Tory deputy chairman said he had done “a lot of soul searching” on his political journey, but decided to join Reform to take “my country back”.

He will stand at the next general election for Reform, formerly the Brexit Party set up by Mr Farage, having been suspended over his anti-Muslim comments about Sadiq Khan.

In what was billed as a “major” announcement by the party, Reform leader Richard Tice unveiled the defection and launched his latest attack on the Conservatives. Mr Tice welcomed Mr Anderson as a “champion” of the Red Wall who “is trusted by voters to tell it as it is”.

Lee Anderson has joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in a blow for the Conservatives (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

And the Ashfield MP said his parents, who live in his constituency, had told him they could not vote for him at this year’s general election if he did not defect to Reform.

He said: “All I want is my country back. Now this may sound offensive to the liberal elite. But it’s not offensive to my friends or family, my constituents and some of my constituents like my mum and dad, who told me they could not vote for me unless I joined Reform UK.

“My parents are both nearly 80 and they get it, and I must not let them down.

The move will pile fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak, with the Tories at risk of losing tens of seats at the next election if the insurgent populist party splits the right-wing vote.

Mr Anderson is also hugely popular with the Tory grassroots and was given a standing ovation at a Conservative fundraiser even after his suspension. And Mr Tice said that unless this year’s general election is called within days, he would expect “more [defections] to follow”.

He was suspended by the Conservative Party last month, meaning he sits as an independent MP, after claiming “Islamists” had “got control” of the mayor of London.

Mr Sunak and a series of ministers refused to say his comments were racist, but suspended him for refusing to apologise for the remarks.

In an appearance on GB News, Mr Anderson said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London… He’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”

Sir Keir Starmer said it was right that Mr Anderson was suspended from the party over the “appalling racist and Islamophobic outburst”. The Labour leader also challenged Mr Sunak over wider Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

Speculation Mr Anderson was to join Reform mounted immediately after his suspension.

Rishi Sunak faces a mounting headache as Reform UK continues to make gains on the Tories in the polls (PA Wire)

A meeting between Mr Anderson and Mr Tice at a hotel off the M1 only fuelled expectations he would defect to the party. He has previously claimed to have been offered “a lot of money” to join the party set up by Mr Farage.

Reform is currently polling at around 12 per cent, compared with the Conservatives on 24 per cent. Pollsters have repeatedly warned the party could deprive the Tories of tens of seats by splitting the vote, even if Reform itself fails to send any MPs to Westminster.

Two February by-elections saw Reform score double-digit shares of the vote in what Mr Tice called a “defining moment” making the party a “significant force now in British politics”.

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said Mr Anderson was engaging in “Trumpism and populism”. He told TalkTV his former colleague had not offered any solutions and was “building on people’s fears, saying ‘the establishment hasn’t got it right’” and not offering any solutions.

And the Liberal Democrats said Mr Sunak’s authority “lies in tatters” after the man he appointed deputy Tory chairman defected to a rival party.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “This is a prime minister that cannot govern his own party let alone the country.

“Even now Sunak is too weak to rule out Nigel Farage joining the Conservative Party. It just shows that there is now hardly a cigarette paper between the Conservative Party and Reform.”

Mr Anderson’s defection means he is in his third political party in six years and comes just weeks after he described Mr Tice as a “pound shop Nigel Farage” and “Reform’s answer to Diane Abbott”.

He was previously a long time Labour member and served as a local councillor for the party before joining the Tories in 2018.

A Tory spokesman said: “Lee himself said he fully accepted that the Chief Whip had no option but to suspend the whip in these circumstances.

“We regret he’s made this decision. Voting for Reform can’t deliver anything apart from a Keir Starmer-led Labour government.”