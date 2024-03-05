It was without a hint of irony that prime minister Rishi Sunak delivered an emergency statement recently. This was not, as many expected, to confirm the date of the next general election, but to face down “extremists” currently trying to undermine the UK’s “multi-faith democracy”.

In response to George Galloway winning the Rochdale by-election, the public were warned about Islamists and the far right, though most of the PM’s fire was focused on “extremists” who have been protesting against Israel’s military intervention in Gaza.

There can be few greater examples of brass neck. The PM and Conservative Party have been sowing the seeds of division for years, stoking up rancour, pandering to the far right and pitting communities against each other for electoral gain.