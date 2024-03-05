Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your View

The Conservative party sowed the seeds of division – and are now warning us against it

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 05 March 2024 18:00
Comments
<p>The Tories have played a major role in creating a problem, which their leader now warns we must all guard against</p>

The Tories have played a major role in creating a problem, which their leader now warns we must all guard against

(PA)

It was without a hint of irony that prime minister Rishi Sunak delivered an emergency statement recently. This was not, as many expected, to confirm the date of the next general election, but to face down “extremists” currently trying to undermine the UK’s “multi-faith democracy”.

In response to George Galloway winning the Rochdale by-election, the public were warned about Islamists and the far right, though most of the PM’s fire was focused on “extremists” who have been protesting against Israel’s military intervention in Gaza.

There can be few greater examples of brass neck. The PM and Conservative Party have been sowing the seeds of division for years, stoking up rancour, pandering to the far right and pitting communities against each other for electoral gain.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in