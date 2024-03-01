Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has called for the country to come together to “beat this poison” of extremists targetting democracy, in a hastily aranged press conference in Downing Street.

In an extraordinary address to the public, he warned there were forces “at home trying to tear us apart’’ adding ‘we must face (them) down”.

Just hours after the victory of George Galloway in the Rochdale by-election, the prime minister branded his win "beyond alarming".

He said there had been a “shocking increase” in extremist disruption and criminality in recent months, in the wake of the war in Gaza.

"What started as protests on our streets have descended into intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence,” he said.

"Jewish children fearful to wear their school uniform lest it reveals their identity. Muslim women abused in the street for the actions of a terrorist group they have no connection with.Now our democracy itself is a target.” He cited council meetings and local events which have been targetted , said MPs do not feel safe in their own homes and long-standing parliamentary conventions had been “upended” because of safety concerns.

"And it's beyond alarming that last night, the Rochdale by-election returned a candidate that dismisses the horror of what happened on October 7, who glorifies Hezbollah and is endorsed by Nick Griffin, the racist former leader of the BNP."

His comments came just hours after Galloway’s victory in the chaotic by-election was branded a “dark day for Jewish community”.

Earlier this week the prime minister claimed the UK was descending into “mob rule” as he warned police must take urgent action or risk losing public confidence.

The prime minister demanded a crackdown on protests as he said he would do “whatever it requires to protect our democracy”.

And he told police chiefs during a meeting in Downing Street that they had to demonstrate they would “use the powers you already have”.

Tensions have been heightened by protests over the war in Gaza, as MPs face intense pressure to back calls for a ceasefire.

Mr Sunak has previously condemned an “aggressive mob” of pro-Palestinian protesters at the home of Tory MP Tobias Ellwood.

There were also angry and chaotic scenes at Westminster last week after the Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was accused of ripping up the parliamentary rule book over a ceasefire vote, because of concerns over what he said were “frightening” threats against MPs.