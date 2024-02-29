Watch the moment an English local council meeting descends into chaos as pro-Palestine protesters stage a demonstration before scuffles erupt.

A Torycouncillor is heard shouting: “It’s Chorley, not bloody Gaza, get out!” after activist Jenny Hurley and a large group “hijacked” the meeting which would have seen the council in Chorley, Lancashire, debate the budget on Monday 26 February.

Others chat “Free Palestine” in unison before a number of people appear to be pushed towards the door.

“Chorley will be heard!” Ms Hurley wrote, sharing footage of the incident on social media.