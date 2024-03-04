Jump to content

Politics Explained

Is George Galloway really going to ‘shift the tectonic plates’ of British political life?

As the not-quite-maiden MP once more sets foot in the Commons, Sean O’Grady assesses the effect he is likely to have on Westminster – and beyond

Monday 04 March 2024 17:26
<p>Never one to miss an opportunity for making noise, George Galloway is liable to be a turbulent addition to the parliamentary estate </p>

(Getty)

The aftershocks of George Galloway’s earthquake victory in Rochdale continue to reverberate around the political landscape. As Galloway himself put it, with some hyperbole, he believes his win will “spark a movement, a landslide, a shifting of the tectonic plates in scores of parliamentary constituencies”.

As he took his seat in the House of Commons at the earliest opportunity, even the usual niceties stirred up some controversy. It had been suggested that Galloway would be walked into the chamber and formally introduced by Jeremy Corbyn, an old comrade from the 1980s, and David Davis, the sometimes quixotic former Tory Brexit secretary. After Davis dropped out, the task fell to the father of the House, Peter Bottomley, who’s been an independently minded Conservative MP since 1975.

Soon the House will be treated to Galloway’s “maiden” speech (not his first one), and no doubt some dramatic parliamentary moments. No wonder Rishi Sunak said his return is “beyond alarming”.

