George Galloway makes dig at MPs as he returns to Commons

George Galloway took a dig at politicians as he arrived at Parliament to be sworn in as the new MP for Rochdale on Monday (4 March).

Mr Galloway was announced as the winner of the Rochdale by-election in the early hours of Friday (1 March), with the Workers Party of Britain leader receiving just under 40 percent of the vote.

Mr Galloway arrived at Parliament in a dark Volvo driven by an aide on Monday morning, as he was greeted by photographers and camera crews.

He said: “I always loved the building - the people in it, not quite so much.”

Mr Galloway will meet Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle ahead of his introduction.