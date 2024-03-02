George Galloway accuses Sunak of ‘lie’ after divisive election claims

George Galloway hit back at Rishi Sunak’s claims that the Rochdale by-election had “one of the most divisive campaigns that we’ve seen in recent times.”

The prime minister was asked if Mr Galloway’s win would inflame tensions, saying: “It was very concerning to see the reports of intimidation through the by-election.”

In response, Mr Galloway said: “It’s just a lie... and moreover, it’s a lie for a patently transparent purpose - to deflect attention from the fact that for the first time ever in British political history, the big two parties of the state were both comprehensively beaten.”