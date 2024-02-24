Lee Anderson suspended from Tory party after ‘racist’ Sadiq Khan rant

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lee Anderson has been suspended from the Conservative Party for an “anti-Muslim” rant about Sadiq Khan on GB News.

In a stunning fall from grace for Mr Anderson, who until last month was the deputy chairman of the party, he will no longer sit as a Tory MP.

It follows Mr Anderson’s refusal to apologise over a widely criticised interview in which he said “Islamists” have “got control” of Mr Khan.

Lee Anderson has had the Tory whip suspended (PA) (PA Wire)

In an appearance on GB News, Mr Anderson said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London… He’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”

Asked about the comments, Mr Khan said: “These comments from a senior Conservative are Islamophobic, are anti Muslim and are racist.”

And, piling pressure on Rishi Sunak to suspend Mr Anderson, he said: “Racism is racism, I’m unclear why Rishi Sunak and members of his cabinet aren’t calling this out or condemning this.

“It’s like they’re complicit in this sort of racism. And I think the message it sends is, Muslims are fair game.” And Mr Khan pointed to figures showing a spike in anti-Muslim hate incidents in recent months, adding that Mr Anderson’s comments “pour fuel on the fire”.

A spokesperson for Tory chief whip Simon Hart said the decision had been made following the former Tory deputy chairman’s “refusal to apologise” for the remarks made on Friday.

Pressure had been mounting on the prime minister to take action over the comments from the Ashfield MP (PA)

Pressure had been mounting on the prime minister to take action over the comments from the Ashfield MP, with Mr Khan saying the “deafening silence” of the Prime Minister and his Cabinet amounted to condoning racism.

A spokesperson for Mr Hart said: “Following his refusal to apologise for comments made yesterday, the Chief Whip has suspended the Conservative whip from Lee Anderson MP.”

More follows.