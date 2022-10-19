Top Liz Truss aide ‘suspended amid ethics investigation’

One of Liz Truss’s top aides has been suspended from his job pending an investigation, it has been reported.
Jason Stein is a special advisor to the prime minister and is facing an investigation by the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics unit.
The move follows anger from some Conservative MPs over briefings by No.10 sources at the weekend.
Mr Stein was Ms Truss’s senior campaign advisor during her Tory leadership bid this year, and also previously advised Jeremy Hunt’s 2019 leadership campaign on media.
He also previously advised Prince Andrew on media matters.
Downing Street declined to immediately comment on the reports, which first appeared on the BBC and Sky News.
More follows...
