James Cleverly ‘gets why people are frustrated’ with Liz Truss

✕ Close ‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

James Cleverly has said he “gets why people are frustrated” with Liz Truss as the prime minister faces backlash over her leadership - including within her own ranks.

The foreign secretary insisted a general election - which The Independent is calling for - was not the answer to current challenges on Tuesday morning.

The minister told Sky News the polls were “disconcerting” for members of the government.

“But my contention is the best way of addressing those poll numbers is to demonstrate to the British people that we are focused on their priorities, that we’re delivering on their behalf,” he said.

His comments came just hours before Ms Truss was set to face a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer after having been forced to drop her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.

A number of Tory MPs have criticised their leader, including Michael Gove, who has suggested her ousting from No 10 is inevitable.