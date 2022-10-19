James Cleverly ‘gets why people are frustrated’ with Liz Truss

Liz Truss news – live: James Cleverly ‘gets why people are frustrated’ with PM
Poll numbers are ‘disconcerting’ for government, minister admits
‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far
James Cleverly has said he “gets why people are frustrated” with Liz Truss as the prime minister faces backlash over her leadership - including within her own ranks.
The foreign secretary insisted a general election - which The Independent is calling for - was not the answer to current challenges on Tuesday morning.
The minister told Sky News the polls were “disconcerting” for members of the government.
“But my contention is the best way of addressing those poll numbers is to demonstrate to the British people that we are focused on their priorities, that we’re delivering on their behalf,” he said.
His comments came just hours before Ms Truss was set to face a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer after having been forced to drop her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.
A number of Tory MPs have criticised their leader, including Michael Gove, who has suggested her ousting from No 10 is inevitable.
‘Mistakes happen,’ minister says
James Cleverly said Liz Truss is “still very much committed” to growing the economy.
But he said the PM had admitted to having “made mistakes” and “sought to address those”.
He told Sky News: “The simple truth in life, in politics, in business, in life, is that mistakes happen. They do happen. What you’ve got to do is recognise when they’ve happened and have humility to make changes when you see things didn’t go right.”
Watch here:
PA
The Independent calls for general election
The Independent has another take on this.
“Can Britain go on like this?” its latest editorial says. “Can Britain, in other words, continue to be governed by an increasingly chaotic administration that is never far from collapse, and lacks democratic support?”
Read The Independent’s call for a general election here:
Editorial: Britain cannot go on like this. We call for an election – now
Editorial: If the peculiar Truss-Hunt administration is set on doing things that no one voted for, then they need that essential ingredient of success – democratic legitimacy
Minister ‘unconvinced’ general election is answer
James Cleverly said he is “unconvinced” any of the root causes of the challenges faced by the country will be remedied by a general election.
“If we see the things which are creating the challenges that we’re all facing, both domestically and internationally, I’m unconvinced that any of those things would be made better by a general election at the moment,” the foreign secretary told LBC.
“What the British people demand of us, and they are right to demand this, is that we focus on their priorities.
“Taking two months off for a general election campaign... I don’t think would be helping the people we are here to help, and that’s the British people.”
PA
James Cleverly ‘gets why people are frustrated’ with Liz Truss
James Cleverly said he understands why people are “frustrated“ with Liz Truss but warned Tory colleagues against “defenestrating” another prime minister.
“The people who are criticising the prime minister, and I get why people are frustrated, you know, we look at poll numbers - of course it’s disconcerting if you’re a member of the government,” he told Sky News.
“But my contention is the best way of addressing those poll numbers is to demonstrate to the British people that we are focused on their priorities, that we’re delivering on their behalf. And if we do that, those numbers will head in the right direction instead of the wrong direction.”
The foreign secretary said he was “far from convinced” that another leadership campaign and “defenestrating another prime minister” would send the message the party was thinking about the public rather than itself and help the economy.
Save The Children calls for benefits to rise with inflation
A children’s charity says it is “deeply concerned” for low-income families amid soaring prices.
It has called for benefits to rise with inflation:
‘Economic crisis of their own making'
The shadow chancellor says the inflation figures will bring “more anxiety to families worried about the Tories lack of grip on an economic crisis of their own making”.
Rachel Reeves said: “It’s clear that the damage has been done. This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and paid for by working people.“
Lib Dems calls for benefits and pensions to rise with 10.1 per cent inflation
On the same note, the Liberal Democrats has called on Liz Truss to confirm that pensions and benefits will increase in line with the 10.1% inflation figure.
“In the midst of this cost-of-living catastrophe, pensioners and those relying on benefits cannot be undercut and left to struggle further,” Sarah Olney, its Treasury spokesperson, said.
“Liz Truss must act today to reassure the public and confirm in parliament that pensions and benefits will rise to match inflation.”
Minister refuses to be drawn in on inflation and benefits
The foreign secretary has refused to be drawn into whether benefits and pensions will increase with inflation, which has risen back to 10 per cent.
Chancellor doesn’t say whether benefits and pensions will increase with soaring inflation
Jeremy Hunt said the government would prioritise help for the vulnerable after the rate of Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 10.1 per cent last month up from 9.9 per cent the month before.
The figure is usually used as the benchmark to raise benefits and the state pension but the government has refused to confirm that payments will keep pace with rising prices.
“I understand that families across the country are struggling with rising prices and higher energy bills,” the chancellor said.
“This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone.
“We have acted decisively to protect households and businesses from significant rises in their energy bills this winter, with the Government’s energy price guarantee holding down peak inflation.”
How might a general election happen?
Liz Truss has said that there will be no election until 2024, but if she is replaced, her successor might want to call an election before then, writes John Rentoul.
Read more:
How might a general election happen? | John Rentoul
Election Now: Liz Truss has said that there will be no election until 2024, but if she is replaced, her successor might want to call an election before then, writes John Rentoul
