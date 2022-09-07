Jump to content
Liz Truss government shelves Bill of Rights – but vows to carry out human rights overhaul

Ex-justice secretary Dominic Raab’s bill described as ‘a mess’ by Truss camp

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 07 September 2022 13:50
UK cabinet ministers assemble for first meeting under Liz Truss

Liz Truss government is expected to shelve current plans for a Bill of Rights aimed at giving the UK power to ignore rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The prime minister’s new cabinet are thought to have agreed on Wednesday to halt the legislation put forward by axed justice secretary Dominic Raab, a backer of Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak.

A government source confirmed the bill was “unlikely to progress in its current form”, with ministers now reviewing “the most effective means to deliver the objectives of bill”.

But vowing to push on with the planned overhaul in human rights, the source said that “the principles and objectives more generally [are] not shelved”.

Ms Truss is understood to have concerns about Mr Raab’s bill was too vulnerable to amendments. “The bill is a mess and it’s not going to come back in anything like its current form,” The Sun, quoted an anonymous source as saying.

Downing Street declined to guarantee that the bill would still be introduced during the current parliament as part of Ms Truss’s legislative priorities.

Mr Raab’s bill was intended to make clear that Britain’s Supreme Court had legal supremacy and ECHR decisions did not always need to be followed by British courts.

The ex-justice secretary – replaced by Truss ally Brandon Lewis on Tuesday – had claimed that the bill would reinforce the UK parliament’s role as the ultimate decision maker, as well as boosting freedom of speech protections.

The ECHR earlier this year issued last minute injunctions to prevent a handful of asylum seekers being deported to Rwanda – allowing UK judges to then block the government’s much-criticised plans.

Ms Truss told Tory MPs during the leadership contest that she was “prepared” to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights if reforms aimed at reducing the influence of judges in Strasbourg were not successful.

She told a July hustings event organised by Tory right-wingers outraged over the Rwanda flight saga that if became necessary to withdraw, “I would be prepared to do that”.

Asked if the current legislation was being scrapped, the new prime minister’s official spokesman said: “A new secretary of state will consider all policies in their area, that will include ongoing bills proceeding through parliament. This is no different.”

Pressed if such legislation will be passed during the current parliament, he said: “That would be one for the Leader of the House in terms of parliamentary timetable.”

