Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liz Truss trip expenses questioned as ‘rock star rider’ revealed

Truss demanded chilled white wine and ‘absolutely no mayonnaise on anything’, according to new book

Adam Forrest
Sunday 30 October 2022 18:12
Comments
<p>Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(PA Wire)

Liz Truss’s trips abroad as foreign secretary and international trade minister saw her make demands resembling a rock star “rider”, according to a new biography of the ex-prime minister.

Labour has questioned expenses claims made on behalf of Ms Truss for her overseas travel following extracts from the book Out of the Blue: the Inside Story of the Unexpected Rise and Rapid Fall of Liz Truss.

Ms Truss asked bottle of sauvignon blanc in the fridge of any accommodation, and wanted Bagels or sushi for lunch – with “absolutely no mayonnaise on anything, ever”.

She was exacting about coffee, according to extracts serialised in the Sunday Times, expecting double espressos served in a flat-white-sized takeaway cup.

Former aide Kirsty Buchanan said Ms Truss drank “about 42,000 espressos a day or she used to when I worked for her … she would sit there with a massive meatball sub or eat three croissants for breakfast”.

Labour’s shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry questioned the government declarations made on behalf of Ms Truss – saying she would “keep digging away” based on details in the book.

Recommended

The senior MP said on Sunday she had been “pursuing answers” from the Department for International Trade (DIT) about why “zero non-travel expenses were declared for these trips”.

Ms Thornberry tweeted: “The DIT was claiming that – across these three trips, amounting to a full fortnight overseas – Truss had incurred not a penny of costs on hotels, meals, drinks and other expenses.”

She added: “On the back of today’s extracts, you can judge how credible that is.”

The book also details the time and energy spent on arranging desired photo shoots for Ms Truss on overseas trips.

Recommended

One source said a shoot at the Shibuya pedestrian crossing in Japanese capital Tokyo was “so dangerous”, adding: “There was traffic everywhere and she just kept bowling through it, take after take, even when the traffic was still coming.”

Freedom of information requests revealed a freelance photographer was hired for a trip to Australia at the cost of £1,483 for photos such as the picture of Ms Truss on a British-made Brompton bike with a Union Jack umbrella in front of Sydney Harbour.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in