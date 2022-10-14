Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss is set to announce a major U-turn on its mini-Budget later today and is widely expected to reverse her planned corporation tax cut.

The prime minister will hold a press conference at Downing Street on Friday in a bid to reassure the public, financial markets and her own MPs that her government can balance the books.

Talks have been taking place about announcing a U-turn before the weekend in a bid to avoid fresh market panic when the Bank of England ends its bond-purchasing scheme on Friday.

It came after The Independent revealed on Tuesday that officials had been asked to go through the tax giveaway mini-Budget “line by line” to see where there was scope for change.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has rushed back to Westminster from the US for talks with the prime minister.

British Airways BA292 was the most tracked flight in the world – with over 6,000 City traders and politicos monitoring its progress as it arrived back in Britain on Friday morning.

The understands that a reversal on the plan to axe – whether partially or in full – the corporation tax hike from 19p to 25p scheduled for 2023 by ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The move could raise more than £18bn a year to fill Treasury coffers, as the government looks to convince the markets and wavering Tory MPs that there is a clear fiscal plan.

At Westminster, there were reports of fevered plotting among Tory MPs amid suggestions that Ms Truss’s two main rivals for the Tory leadership over the summer – Mr Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – could be installed.

Before he left the US, Mr Kwarteng initially insisted he stood by his economic growth plan. But few Tory MPs believe he can afford to wait that long, and in a later interview with The Telegraph he said only “let’s see” when asked if he could ditch the corporation tax plan.

More follows...