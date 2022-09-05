Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a long summer of hustings, droughts and mud-slinging Liz Truss remains strong favourite to be named as the new Conservative party leader.

The winner of the weeks-long contest will be officially announced on Monday 5 September and take over from Boris Johnson as prime minster the following day.

The foreign secretary has been so comfortably far out in front of Rishi Sunak in Tory party members’ polls that her team has been able to ditch interviews and begin assembling the next cabinet.

Liz Truss is expected to become the next Tory leader (AP)

With many high profile MPs picking sides early on in the race, there are plenty of potential candidates for Ms Truss to choose from.

The Independent took a closer look at who is potentially in line for senior roles.

Kwasi Kwarteng

The business secretary is widely expected to be named chancellor.

The key Truss ally has backed the frontrunner’s decision to prioritise tax cuts over “handout” support, despite the huge energy bill rises to come this autumn.

The 47 year-old former Etonian also shares her instinctive dislike of windfall taxes, despite growing calls for oil and gas giants to pay more.

Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss co-authored a book together called Britannia Unchained, which made the case for a low-tax economy and smaller government.

The married father-of-one has been the member of Parliament for Spelthorne since 2010.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng could become chancellor (PA)

Suella Braverman

The former attorney general – backed by Brexiteer “Spartans” and others on the right during initial rounds of the Tory contest – is the leading contender to replace Priti Patel as home secretary.

Ms Braverman has staked her case as one of the party’s top warriors in the so-called “culture wars” with her attacks on left-wing academia, any expansion of trans rights in schools and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Cambridge graduate chaired the European Research Group in 2017 and has been a member of Parliament for Hamshire since 2015.

Ms Truss recently hinted at a key role for the 42 year-old married mother-of-two, who swung in behind the front runner after dropping out of the race.

Ms Patel last week said her own record as home secretary “speaks volumes”, suggesting she wanted to Ms Truss to keep her in the role.

Former attorey general Suella Braverman is a firm Brexieteer (PA Archive)

James Cleverly

The former Tory chairman, who took over as education secretary in the aftermath of the putsch against Mr Johnson, is said to be in line to take over from Ms Truss as foreign secretary.

Having worked alongside the Tory contest favourite as a minister of state at the Foreign Office, Mr Cleverly is part the so-called “Greenwich set” of senior Tory figures close to Mr Truss who live in and around the south-east London suburb.

The 52 year-old has served as MP for Essex since 2015. He is married with two children and has been an Army reserve since 1989.

Previously he served as Minister of State for Europe and North America, and for Middle East and North Africa before that.

Education secretary James Cleverly is a contender for foreign secretary (PA Wire)

Jacob Rees-Mogg

The Brexit opportunities minister – who has spent eyeing up minor EU regulations to scrap and hammering civil servants to get back to work – is said to be all set for a big change in role.

Ms Rees-Mogg was reportedly considered for the job of levelling up secretary, raising eyebrows about the idea of a wealthy Etonian from Somerset leading the charge on the north-south divide.

But weekend reports suggest the married father-of-six is now in line for a top economic role – possibly as business secretary. He is understood to have already held talks with oil and gas companies in a bid to boost North Sea drilling.

Another Etonian, the son of a peer has represented North East Somerset since 2010 and was elected chairman of the ERG in 2018.

Jacob Rees-Mogg could be on his way to the new cabinet (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

Therese Coffey

The work and pensions secretary, a long-standing Truss friend, was briefly mooted as a possible choice for chief whip. But Coffey is set to take on the role of health secretary, The Independent understands. Whitehall insiders said that she had been seen meeting with the department’s current permanent secretary.

A popular figure in the party, she would be tasked with sorting out disciplinary processes, widely seen to have gone awry during the Chris Pincher saga which help lead to Johnson’s downfall.

Ms Coffey, 50, previously served under Theresa May as under-secretary for DEFRA and has been MP for Suffolk Coastal since 2010.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Nadine Dorries

Boris Johnson was said to be considering a peerage for his loyal ally, the current culture secretary, as part of his resignation honours list.

But Ms Truss has told allies that Ms Dorries will keep her job as culture secretary, if she wants it, because of “unfinished business with the BBC and tech giants”, according to The Mail.

Ms Dorries has been MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005 and as an author has published 16 books.

The 65 year-old mother-of-three was famously stripped of the Tory whip in 2012 when she took part in ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out here’ but was readmitted to parliament the year after.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries could be staying in post (PA)

Iain Duncan Smith

Another key ally during the leadership contest, the former Tory leader has been tipped to be reward with a role as Commons leader.

Iain Duncan Smith shares Ms Truss’s views on tax and foreign policy, and could help cement some support among right-wing backbenchers.

The 68 year-old served in the Army between 1975 and 1981 as a lieutenant in the Scots Guards.

A father-of-four, he has been member of parliament for Chingford and Wood Green, formerly Chingford, since 1992. He became party leader in 2001 with support from Margaret Thatcher, but he was ousted in 2003 after losing a vote of no confidence.

Universal Credit was the flagship project of former work and pensions secretary Iain Duncan Smith (Getty Images)

Kemi Badenoch

Having successfully positioned herself as the “anti-woke” candidate, Ms Badenoch is a top contender for the role of education secretary, according to The Telegraph. But The Independent understands she has been considered for the role of international trade secretary.

A senior role for the former equalities minister would be popular with the Tory grassroots as she won praise from members for her own bid to replace Mr Johnson.

The 42 -year-old married mother-of-three was elected to Saffron Walden in 2017. A firm Brexiteer, Ms Badenoch has opposed critical race theory and in 2018 was accused of mocking trans rights in a leaked audio recording.

More recently she clashed with Ms Dorries over the Online Safety Bill, saying, “We should not be legislating for hurt feelings”.

Kemi Badenoch won praise for her own leadership bid (PA)

Lord Frost

Team Truss has reportedly been in talks with the former Brexit negotiator and minister, who became a fierce critic of Mr Johnson’s government since quitting at the end of last year.

Mr Truss is thought to want him in charge at the Cabinet Office, as the new Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

The Oxford graduate joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1987, worked as the economic counsellor to the British embassy in Paris and was the ambassador to Denmark from 2006 to 2008.

Lord Frost, 57, was the UK’s chief negotiator for exiting the European Union in 2019 and became chief negotiator for Task Force Europe in 2020.

Lord Frost looks on as Boris Johnson signs Brexit deal (PA)

John Redwood

Reports suggest Ms Truss is considering bringing back right-wing Brexiteer Sir John Redwood – a former minister in Margaret Thatcher’s government – for a junior role at the Treasury.

The backbencher said he would be “happy to help”, but suggested he hasn’t held talks about a position.

Mr Redwood has been MP for Wokingham since 1987 and is a former secretary of state for Wales. The Oxford graduate and father-of-two served in the shadow cabinets for both William Hague and Michael Howard.

Another firm Brexiteer, h is a member of the Eurosceptic pressure group Leave Means Leave.

Ben Wallace and other contenders

The popular defence secretary – who came out in support of Ms Truss as the final two started their campaigning among members – is one of the few backed to carry on with current duties.

Other allies who may be considered for top ministerial posts include Penny Mordaunt, the current trade minister, despite running Ms Truss close to one of the final two spots in the contest.

Mr Sunak was thought to have been considered as health secretary, but the nastiness of the contest appears to ended the idea. Mr Sunak has effectively ruled out serving in a Truss cabinet by saying ministers had to agree on the “big things”.

Tom Tugendhat – the foreign affairs select committee chief who went up against Truss in the early rounds of the contest – could also be considered for a junior ministerial role at the Foreign Office.