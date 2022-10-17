Liz Truss jeered as she turns up in Commons after mystery absence

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liz Truss was jeered by opposition MPs as she arrived in the Commons after her mysterious absence from parliament on Monday afternoon.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt fuelled speculation after she said there was “a very good reason” the prime minister could not turn up to answer an urgent question from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

But Ms Mordaunt said she could not reveal the reason Ms Truss was “detained on urgent business” – before being forced to deny she was “hiding” after the mini-Budget disaster.

Sir Keir said: “It’s time for leaders to lead. But where is the prime minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her own shadow. The lady is not for turning – up.”

And when Stella Creasy asked if Ms Truss had been “hiding under a desk”, Ms Mordaunt said: “The prime minister is not under a desk. With regret, she is not here for very good reason.”

When Ms Truss did finally arrive shortly before her new chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s statement, she smiled as she was jeered by those on the opposition benches.

Shortly before Mr Hunt started speaking, Labour MP Chris Bryant asked if Ms Truss would make a statement explaining where she had been. But Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle declined to ask the PM to make a statement.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, despite her insistence there had been a good reason for the absence, Ms Mordaunt appeared unclear whether Ms Truss would turn up at all, amid the ongoing economic crisis engulfing the government.

At one point the Commons leader said “she’ll be here tomorrow”, before going on to say: “If she is able to join us this afternoon they [opposition] will give her a big cheer.”

Sir Keir said: “How can Britain get the stability it needs when all the government offers is grotesque chaos? How can Britain get the stability it needs, when instead of leadership we have this utter vacuum?

Shouts of “where is she?” and “weak” could be heard in the Commons after Ms Mordaunt answered the Labour leader’s question at the despatch box in the PM’s place.

Mr Hunt was described by veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale as the “de facto” prime minister. “The power is in No 11, not No 10,” he told Sky News. “All the shots are being called from No 11. And I have to say I’ve very pleased they are.”

New chancellor Mr Hunt announced on Monday that the government could only guarantee its cap on the unit price of energy – designed to keep average bills at no more than £2,500 – for another six months.

He also reversed the 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax announced by predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, saying this and other tax U-turns would raise £32bn a year for the Treasury.

Other critics of Ms Truss said they had been reassured after a briefing from Mr Hunt this morning. Mel Stride, Rishi Sunak’s campaign manager, said the new chancellor “gets what needs to be done and is acting fast” after the U-turns on tax and the scaled-back energy plan.

Another Sunak backer, Robert Halfon, said he was “really comforted” and “the direction of travel is great” after speaking to the powerful chancellor.

One Tory critic of Liz Truss told the BBC that it was like going to see a “psychotherapist” and there was confidence he could “sort out the mess”.