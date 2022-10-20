Conservative Party members will vote on choice of new prime minister

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative party members will be involved in the election of the new prime minister, to be concluded by 28 October, 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady has said.

The chair of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, said that the contest to choose a new Conservative leader will be completed by 28 October.

And he said that a shortlist of two will be put to the party members, unless a single candidate emerges from earlier rounds of MPs’ voting.

The breakneck timetable for the contest suggests that any members’ vote will have to take place online - possibly in a matter of only a day or two - following MPs’ votes early next week.

The timetable will allow a new prime minister to be in place in time for chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s medium term fiscal plan on 31 October, when he is due to set out tax and spending plans to balance the nation’s books.

