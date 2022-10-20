Conservative Party members will vote on choice of new prime minister
Conservative party members will be involved in the election of the new prime minister, to be concluded by 28 October, 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady has said.
The chair of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, said that the contest to choose a new Conservative leader will be completed by 28 October.
And he said that a shortlist of two will be put to the party members, unless a single candidate emerges from earlier rounds of MPs’ voting.
The breakneck timetable for the contest suggests that any members’ vote will have to take place online - possibly in a matter of only a day or two - following MPs’ votes early next week.
The timetable will allow a new prime minister to be in place in time for chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s medium term fiscal plan on 31 October, when he is due to set out tax and spending plans to balance the nation’s books.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies