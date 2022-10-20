Liz Truss news – live: PM resigns after less than seven weeks in Downing Street
These are ‘crunch days’ for the government, a Tory MP warned
Full exchange: Starmer grills Truss over 40-year inflation high and pensions triple lock
Liz Truss has announced she is resigning as prime minister after just six weeks in the role.
It comes after the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady entered No 10 for a crisis meeting with the prime minister, followed by party chair Jake Berry.
Ms Truss’ brief stint as leader involved a mini-Budget that spooked the market, the sacking of her close ally and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman and chaos in Westminster around a confidence vote where there were allegations of senior Tories manhandling and bullying colleagues.
MPs had been plotting to remove Ms Truss as prime minister but she insisting she would press on saying she was a “fighter not a quitter.”
Conservative MP Simon Hoare said Liz Truss only had 12 hours to save her premiership while Lord David Frost, a former Brexit minister who backed Truss for PM, called for her to go in addition to more than a dozen MPs.
NEW: More Tory MPs join calls for Liz Truss to resign
Tory MP Jill Mortimer has said she submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady calling for a vote of no-confidence in Liz Truss.
She said: “Yesterday, I tried to get called in PMQs to ask Liz Truss for an assurance of support for our Town and our promises. “Sadly I was not called and the deteriorating situation throughout the day left me with no choice but to submit a Letter of no confidence in the prime minister to Sir Graham Brady.”
Ruth Edwards, MP for Rushcliffe, has also submitted a letter of no confidence to Graham Brady.
“My view is that the prime minister should resign immediately.”
NEW: Downing Street to release statement this afternoon
Downing Street is to release a statement at 1.30pm after Sir Graham Brady entered No10 for talks with Liz Truss.
Watch: Yvette Cooper demands to know why public should put up with chaotic government
NEW: Channel 4 presenter taken off air for swearing at Northern Ireland minister
Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off-air for a week after he swore at Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker following an interview, the broadcaster said.
The broadcaster said the remark followed a “robust interview” with Mr Baker but it was “beneath the standards I set myself”.
During an off-air moment after his interview with Mr Baker, Mr Guru-Murthy was heard on a livestream saying “what a c***”.
Conservative Party chair arrives in No10
Conservative Party chair Jake Berry has arrived in Downing Street.
He was driven straight to the door of No 10 and did not turn to face the cluster of press as he went inside.
He joins 1922 Committee Chair Sir Graham Brady who entered No10 earlier today for an unplanned meeting with Liz Truss.
More from No 10
A member of the backbench 1922 Committee executive told The Independent that no decisions had been taken on the way forward in relation to the leadership.
Today's meeting was not arranged to allow Sir Graham to inform the PM of action to be taken by the committee, said the MP.
And he said that there were no emergency meetings of the executive planned, with members next scheduled to gather for their regular weekly session on Wednesday.
Right-wing Tory MPs claim Suella Braverman was sacked to clear way for immigration U-turn
Right-wing Tory MPs have suggested Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary to clear the way for looser immigration rules, piling fresh pressure on Liz Truss.
The prime minister insisted Ms Braverman was removed for breaching the ministerial code over the use of a personal email – but some supporters of the arch-Brexiteer believe that was a ruse.
In the Commons, their fears that Ms Truss is preparing to rip up pledges to stay tough on immigration were laid bare, ahead of an expected announcement within days.
Read the full story below:
Right-wing Tories claim Suella Braverman was sacked to enable immigration U-turn
Liz Truss expected to rip up pledges to stay tough on immigration within days – something ex-home secretary opposed
Pictured: Sir Graham Brady entering Downing Street
No 10 has confirmed that the meeting with Liz Truss was requested by the prime minister and was not pre-planned.
It comes following reports that the One Nation Conservative MPs met this morning to try and select a candidate to replace Liz Truss amid the turmoil surrounding her leadership.
Read the full story here
Surge in bets for Liz Truss to go this year
Odds of Liz Truss leaving No10 this year have been slashed as home secretary Suella Braverman resigned.
William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “There had been some gentle support at the start of the week for Liz Truss to remain as PM for the year, but since Suella Braverman departed as home secretary the tables have quickly turned and she’s been heavily backed to leave in 2022.
“On Wednesday, Truss could be backed at generous odds of 4/6 to be gone before 2023, but the weight of money today has left her odds of leaving this year plummeting down to a highly likely 1/7.
“As things stand, the betting suggest the writing is on the wall for Truss and her departure could be imminent.”
