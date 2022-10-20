✕ Close Full exchange: Starmer grills Truss over 40-year inflation high and pensions triple lock

Liz Truss has announced she is resigning as prime minister after just six weeks in the role.

It comes after the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady entered No 10 for a crisis meeting with the prime minister, followed by party chair Jake Berry.

Ms Truss’ brief stint as leader involved a mini-Budget that spooked the market, the sacking of her close ally and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman and chaos in Westminster around a confidence vote where there were allegations of senior Tories manhandling and bullying colleagues.

MPs had been plotting to remove Ms Truss as prime minister but she insisting she would press on saying she was a “fighter not a quitter.”

Conservative MP Simon Hoare said Liz Truss only had 12 hours to save her premiership while Lord David Frost, a former Brexit minister who backed Truss for PM, called for her to go in addition to more than a dozen MPs.