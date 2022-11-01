Investigation finds ‘no evidence’ of MPs being bullied during chaotic fracking vote

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A parliamentary investigation has found “no evidence” that MPs were bullied during last month’s chaotic Commons vote on fracking, the Speaker has said.

Government whips and other ministers were at the time accused of “manhandling” other MPs to force them to vote with the government – contributing to the sense of chaos that saw Liz Truss resign as prime minister the next day.

But in a statement to the Commons on Tuesday 1 November Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said an official investigation had found that despite a “tense” atmosphere, there was “no evidence any bullying or undue influence placed on other members".

Sir Lindsay said the investigation had found that MPs had only had only raised their voices “to make themselves heard” over the noise and that MPs who thought they saw physical force being used were mistaken.

The inquiry, launched by the Speaker, had interviewed around 40 MPs and officials in the room at the time.

Regarding the specific allegation of manhandling, Sir Lindsay said that the MP “concerned said very clearly that this did not happen" and that other MPs with a view of what happened had agreed.

The only MPs to face criticism from Sir Lindsay were those who took photographs of the incident, which is against Commons regulations.

In a statement to MPs at the opening of business on Tuesday, he said: “At my instruction officials interviewed or took statements from over 40 members and officials who were there. The reports of their investigation will be published shortly and copies will be available in the vote office.

“The key findings are as follows. The atmosphere was tense and members were raising their voices to make themselves heard. But there is no evidence of any bullying or undue influence placed on other members. The crowding made it hard to see what was really taking place. While some members thought the physical contact was being used to force a member into the lobby. The member concern has said very clearly that this did not happen.

“Those with the clearest views of this and have confirmed this. Several members took photos during the division. Some of which were posted on social media. I'd like to remind members that taking photos during proceedings is prohibited. It is important that we treat each other with the respect I take allegation of bullying extremely seriously. I will take swift action wherever necessary to address any improper behaviour in the chamber or in the lobbies.”