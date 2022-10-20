Jump to content

Liz Truss’s resignation statement in full: ‘I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected’

PM gave brief address outside Downing Street to announce her departure

Matt Mathers
Thursday 20 October 2022 14:21
Watch in full: Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister following weeks of questions about her future in the aftermath of September’s disastrous mini-Budget.

After just 45 days in office, the prime minister said she “cannot deliver the mandate” she was elected on but will remain in place until her successor has been chosen.

Here is Ms Truss’s statement in full:

I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.

Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.

I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this - we delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance.

And we set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security.

I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.

