Prime minister Liz Truss has said her mini-Budget package is “the right plan”, despite the slump in the pound and turmoil in the markets which followed.

She said the package unveiled by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday has “put this country on a better trajectory for the long-term”, but admitted that higher growth “will not come overnight”.

Ms Truss was breaking her silence for the first time in almost a week since chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s controversial statement, after the IMF intervened and Bank of England were forced to step in shore up the economy.

In a round of interviews with BBC local radio, she blamed the global situation - including the war in Ukraine - for the UK’s economic problems.

But on BBC Radio Bristol, presenter James Hanson retorted: “This isn’t just about Putin. Your chancellor on Friday opened up the stable door and spooked the horses so much you can almost see the economy being dragged behind them.”

She said it was “simply not true” when asked by BBC Radio Nottingham whether her mini-budget was a “reverse Robin Hood” that disproportionately benefited the most wealthy.

And she insisted that an “arbitrary” windfall tax on the estimated £170bn excess profits of energy companies would “put off people investing in our country”.

Ms Truss told BBC Radio Norfolk: “As prime minister I have to do what I believe is right for the country and what is going to help move our country forward.

“Of course there are many people with many different opinions. But what I think nobody is arguing with is that we had to take action to deal with what is a very, very difficult economic situation.”

Despite Tory MPs branding her package “inept madness” and a “disaster”, Ms Truss insisted: “This is the right plan that we’ve set out. This is about making sure the people are going into the winer not worried about ultra-high fuel bills...

“And it’s also important that we’ve taking steps to improve growth levels in our economy because if we don’t we’re not going to get the high-wage jobs, we’re not going to get the opportunities, we’re not going to get the investment that we need to see in our country.”

In a round of local radio interviews ahead of the Conservative annual conference, which opens in Birmingham on Sunday, she repeatedly referred to the package of support for energy bills which she announced earlier this month, rather than the package of cuts to tax to the rich and corporations.

As she responded to one question over the Budget by trying to discuss the energy package, one interviewer asked her: “Don’t you read the news?”

On BBC Radio Kent she was asked whether she was “ashamed” by her actions.

She replied: “I think we have to remember what situation this country was facing...

“I’m very clear that the government has done the right thing by taking action urgently to deal with inflation, to deal with the economic slowdown and to deal with the high energy bills.

“Of course that involves taking difficult decisions and as prime minister I’m prepared to take difficult decisions and do the right thing.”

Ms Truss said she was “working very closely with the Bank of England”, to which BBC Kent’s Anna Cookson responded: “They are putting out your fire, to be fair.”

Challenged over whether her package - which gave tax cuts averaging £10,000 to high earners - was “fair”, she told BBC Radio Lancashire: “What is fair is that people were facing huge energy bills this winter of up to £6,000 and because the government has stepped in we are making sure that nobody faces energy bills of over a typical £2,500 from this weekend.”

Ms Truss said that the energy support package was “the biggest thing in the budget we just announced”, even though it was contained in a separate statement earlier this month and was not affected by Friday’s mini-Budget.

The PM repeatedly claimed that the Budget had “cut taxes across the board”, even though independent economists agree that the vast majority of her changes to income tax benefit the wealthiest people in the country.

While millionaires will see savings running into tens of thousands of pounds, those earning £12,750 or less from the income tax changes and those on less than £50,000 a few hundred pounds a year. Independent economists calculate that anyone earning less than £155,000 will pay more tax as a result of decisions taken by the Tory government over the course of this parliament

Ms Truss suggested her economic plan could still prevent a recession – despite the Bank of England warning the UK may already be in a recession after estimating that the economy had shrink by 0.1 per cent in the last financial quarter.

Asked about the fairness of her plan on BBC Radio Nottingham, she said: “It’s not fair to have a recession. It’s not fair to have town where you’re not having the investment. It’s not fair if we don’t get high paying jobs in the future because we’ve got the highest tax burden in 70 years. That’s what’s not fair.”

She told BBC Radio Tees: “If we have higher taxes going into difficult economic times that is likely to lead to a recession, and my concern is I want people to stay in jobs, I want people to earn higher wages. And that is why we took action on tax.”

Ms Truss defended her tax-cutting approach, telling Radio Nottingham: “For too long, the debate in this country has been about distribution rather than about how we grow our economy.

“If we don’t grow our economy, that means there won’t be new investment, it means there won’t be new jobs and it will mean that people don’t get the higher pay they deserve.

“I’m prepared to take the difficult decisions to get our economy growing. It’s not necessarily popular to keep corporation tax low but it’s important to do because I want to attract investment into this country.

“We cannot tax our way to growth. We had the highest tax rates in this country for 70 years across the board, we’ve reduced those taxes across the board. And of course people who are better off tend to pay more taxes, so there’s a disproportionate effect there.”

Ms Truss told BBC Radio Bristol: “We have a very, very difficult economic global situation because of the war Vladimir Putin has perpetrated in Ukraine. And countries are under pressure around the world.

“This is about Putin and the war in Ukraine – that is why we are facing such high energy prices. It is very difficult in stormy times in international markets.”

And she said: “On inflation, our energy package is expected to reduce inflation by 5 per cent. What this is about is about curbing inflation. This is a global problem – and I think it would be helpful if you looked at the situation in other countries as well.”

Confronted by Radio Stoke presenter John Acres with the fact that many home-owners will face steeper increases in mortgage bills as a result of her interventions than they will save on energy, Ms Truss paused for a lengthy period before replying: “I don’t think anybody is arguing that we shouldn’t have acted on energy.”