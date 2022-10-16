Truss under pressure to reshuffle cabinet days after sacking her chancellor

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss is facing calls for a reshuffle just days after she brutally sacked her chancellor in a bid to save her premiership.

The prime minister has faced furious criticism for firing ministers who backed her opponent Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock led calls for a reshuffle, saying Ms Truss had to bring the breadth of the Conservative party "into her government".

His comments came as Jeremy Hunt insisted that Ms Truss had "changed" as he urged Conservative MPs not to oust her from office.

The new chancellor, who on Saturday took the axe to her economic strategy, warned that would not reward the party for further instability.

Mr Hunt got the job after Ms Truss brutally sacked her first choice for the post, Kwasi Kwarteng, in a bid to stem the fall out from his disastrous mini-Budget.

She also announced a major U-turn on her flagship plan to cut corporation tax.

But Mr Hunt suggested that the changes went deeper.

He told the BBC: “She’s listened, she has changed. She has done the most difficult thing in politics, which is to change tack.”