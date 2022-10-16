✕ Close New chancellor Jeremy Hunt says some tax rates will have to go up

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden has said that he thought Liz Truss’ original economic plan – that tanked the pound and spooked the markets – was “a mistake”.

“I just think, I disagree with policy but it’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me,” the US president told reporters at an ice cream shop in Oregon yesterday.

Earlier, the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Ms Truss’s government went “too far, too fast” with its mini-Budget.

He was appointed to the role after the PM sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed sweeping tax cuts after weeks of financial turmoil.

In a statement, Mr Hunt said his focus was “on growth underpinned by stability.”

“The drive on growing the economy is right – it means more people can get good jobs, new businesses can thrive and we can secure world-class public services. But we went too far, too fast,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England warned of higher interest rates than expected next month in a bid to tackle inflation.

The bank’s governor Andrew Bailey said: “As things stand today, my best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August.”